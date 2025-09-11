Bulgaria Faces Higher Russian Drone Threat Than Poland, Say MP

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria," warned that the country faces a higher risk than Poland, as Russian drones can reach Bulgarian territory more easily. Speaking to journalists at the parliament, he described the recent shooting down of Russian drones over Poland as a highly dangerous development, urging Bulgarians to recognize that the conflict is not distant. “We must stop believing that Putin is a friendly figure toward Bulgaria. His intentions are clear, and we need to support Ukraine in every possible way,” Mirchev stressed.

Mirchev and fellow co-chair Bozhidar Bozhanov criticized the Ministry of Interior (MIA), claiming it operates under the influence of an informal circle led by Delyan Peevski of "DPS-New Beginning." Mirchev argued that public trust in the ministry has eroded due to what he called increasingly absurd explanations by Interior Minister Daniel Mitov and his deputies. “The ministry has effectively become a façade for an informal circle. The only proper response would be the immediate resignation of the Interior Minister,” he said.

Bozhanov highlighted that, according to Eurostat data, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior ranks lowest in trust among European interior ministries. He cited systematic protection of criminals, interference in elections, suppression of protesters, and concealment of evidence as reasons for this distrust. He added that the ministry, under Peevski’s influence, has consolidated control, and instead of being accountable to the media and opposition, officials investigate internal disputes, such as threats by Koshlukov toward the CEM over the election of a new management team for BNT.

Both Mirchev and Bozhanov rejected claims by “Revival” leader Kostadin Kostadinov, who suggested that the WCC-DB coalition was one signature short of a no-confidence vote against the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet. According to them, WCC-DB is not seeking support from “Revival” and has no intention of aligning with Russia’s interests.