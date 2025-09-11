Sofia and Bucharest to Be Linked by New Daily Flights Starting October

A new direct air connection between Sofia and Bucharest will be launched on October 1, 2025, it was announced by Bulgarian Ambassador to Romania Radko Vlaykov and Cristian Pandel, co-owner of Romanian airline AnimaWings. The news was presented at the Bulgarian Embassy in Bucharest, in front of representatives of Romanian tour operators, as well as members of the Bulgarian-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce Bulgaria-Romania. In a symbolic gesture, Vlaykov and Pandel placed Sofia on the company’s destination board, alongside other major cities such as Stockholm, Prague, Paris, Dubai, Istanbul, Timisoara, and Cluj-Napoca.

According to Pandel, this route marks only the beginning of a broader effort to strengthen ties between the two neighbouring countries. He pointed out that while Romanians have long been drawn to Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, he himself had come to appreciate other parts of the country, including the capital and the mountain regions. He noted Bulgaria’s natural beauty and even humorously contrasted the experience of camping without the worry of bears, unlike in Romania. Pandel expressed confidence that Romanian tourists would be eager to discover Bulgaria more fully, and highlighted that economic relations were also deepening, with many Romanian companies already setting up offices in Bulgaria, attracted in part by its favourable tax system.

“Connectivity inevitably creates opportunities for both business and tourism,” Pandel stressed, explaining that the new service was made possible with strong support from the Bulgarian Embassy. He credited Ambassador Vlaykov for encouraging AnimaWings to take this step and emphasized that flights will operate every weekday, from Monday to Friday, using newly built Canadian aircraft.

Ambassador Vlaykov underscored the broader benefits of the initiative, saying that the line will serve not only businesspeople but also tourists and commuters who regularly travel across the border. Speaking to BTA, he revealed that plans are already in progress to expand connectivity further, with seasonal charter flights being prepared for Burgas and Varna during the summer months, and to Plovdiv in the winter season.

Pandel added that when the route opens, AnimaWings will introduce promotional fares to encourage early travellers. The airline also intends to launch tailored tourism packages, particularly targeting visitors over the age of 55. These will include winter spa retreats in Bulgaria, as well as cultural and pilgrimage-focused programs, offering Romanian travellers a broader range of experiences in the country.