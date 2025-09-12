Pro-Ukrainian Partisans Claim Strike on Russian Pantsir Missile Factory in Tula

Russian Drone Attack Pushes NATO States Toward Ukrainian Air Defense Solutions
European countries have rushed to seek Ukrainian-made anti-drone systems in the wake of Russia’s unprecedented drone strike on Polish territory on September 10
The pro-Ukrainian partisan network Atesh announced that it carried out a strike on a defense factory in the Russian city of Tula, disabling communications at the site. According to their statement, the facility is part of Russia’s military-industrial complex, producing air defense systems, rapid-fire weapons, and small arms. The plant reportedly houses workshops assembling the Kornet anti-tank missile system and the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system.
In a message posted on Telegram, the group said reconnaissance was conducted before the operation. Atesh also claimed that the factory has previously been hit by Ukrainian forces and warned that its campaign is intensifying. “Now we are moving to more active actions and destroying the enterprise’s infrastructure, and this is just the beginning,” the statement declared.
The information has not been independently confirmed. Tula lies roughly 329 kilometers from Ukraine’s border and around 174 kilometers south of Moscow, making it one of the deeper strikes claimed by partisans in Russian territory.
Atesh has carried out numerous operations targeting military infrastructure both inside occupied Ukrainian regions and in Russia itself. Just a day earlier, the group said it had conducted reconnaissance of a Russian military headquarters in St. Petersburg.
Agents reported collecting intelligence on unit 31807 at the headquarters of the Sixth Combined Arms Army, which is currently engaged in fighting near Kupiansk. The group said it observed patrol routines, personnel movements, and vehicle activity before passing the information to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for operational use.
Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed that he will not travel abroad for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but is open to hosting a meeting in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his four-day visit to China with a press conference in Beijing that was as much about Ukraine as it was about his diplomatic and economic engagements
Russian state-aligned media have launched a barrage of criticism against Bulgaria following remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he reached “understandings” with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding an end to the war in Ukraine during their meeting in Alaska last month
Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while attending the 25th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in China, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink