Bulgaria Orders 580,000 Flu Vaccines Ahead of Autumn-Winter Season

Bulgaria has secured 580,000 doses of flu vaccines for the upcoming autumn-winter season, according to the Bulgarian Medicines Agency. This represents an increase of 100,000 compared to last year’s supply. The bulk of the vaccines will be allocated under the National Program for Improving Vaccination Prevention of Seasonal Flu and Pneumococcal Infections in citizens aged 65 and over. The rest will be distributed for free sale through the country’s pharmacy network.

This season will also see a rise in the availability of nasal flu vaccines for children over the age of two. Health authorities plan to distribute 15,000 doses, an increase of 5,000 from the previous year. The Ministry of Health reminded that flu immunizations are recommended throughout the epidemic season, which in Bulgaria typically peaks in January and early February, though increased cases of influenza and acute respiratory infections often begin as early as October and November.

During the 2024/2025 season, flu epidemics were officially declared in twelve districts: Smolyan, Pleven, Varna, Burgas, Pazardzhik, Gabrovo, Plovdiv, Sofia region, Veliko Tarnovo, Yambol, Shumen, and Pernik. Health officials continue to emphasize the importance of flu vaccination for all individuals over six months of age. Particular attention is urged for groups at higher risk, including children, elderly citizens, people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, and individuals exposed through their profession such as healthcare workers, police officers, military personnel, and transport employees. Vaccination is also strongly recommended for families with members who face greater risk of complications due to weakened immune systems, transplants, or other underlying conditions.