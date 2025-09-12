Massive Fire Near Karnobat Localized, Partial State of Emergency Declared

A large fire that erupted in Karnobat municipality on Wednesday evening has now been localized, though officials warn that smoldering hotspots remain. Mayor Georgi Dimitrov declared a partial state of emergency, noting that the blaze spread across roughly 5,000 acres of farmland, pastures, and perennial crops, making it the most extensive fire in the region this summer. Nine firefighting teams were deployed overnight in an effort to contain the flames.

Despite progress, authorities confirmed that three smaller fires continue to burn in difficult-to-reach areas. Fire department vehicles remain on duty near Antimovo and Zhitosvyat, including wooded terrain and ravines leading toward Dobrinovo. Dimitrov explained that while the situation is under control, the rugged landscape and strong winds complicated efforts to fully extinguish the fire.

The blaze, which locals say began near a dam by the village of Ekzarh Antimovo, advanced quickly, with the fire front stretching nearly 10 kilometers. At its height, the flames crossed the Karnobat–Sredets road, forcing a temporary closure to allow emergency vehicles through. The route has since reopened, but traffic restrictions were briefly imposed to secure access for fire crews.

Two firefighting brigades stayed on-site throughout the night, while three additional teams continued operations Thursday morning. According to the mayor, there is no risk to populated areas, though the full scale of damage to agricultural land and crops will only become clear in the coming hours.

Dimitrov reassured residents that the fire no longer poses a danger to local communities, adding that the remaining smoldering spots should be fully extinguished within hours. Still, he acknowledged that the fire’s size, fueled by strong winds and the terrain, created multiple fronts, some just meters away from villages and others visible at a distance, making it one of the most challenging incidents the municipality has faced this summer.