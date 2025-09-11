Missile Debris from Russian Pantsir System Recovered off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The Bulgarian Navy announced today that an unusual object was recovered from the sea near Veleka beach, close to the village of Sinemorets in Tsarevo municipality. The item, measuring around 1.7 meters in length and 17 centimeters in diameter, was identified as a rocket starter. It was discovered in the water just off the shore and has since been secured by military teams.

De Re Militari, drawing on open-source analysis, confirmed that the debris corresponds to a rocket booster from a Russian 57E6M-E surface-to-air guided missile. This designation usually refers to the missile’s second stage, which contains the warhead and fuse, though it is often used as shorthand for the full weapon. The missile system, part of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft complex, is typically armed with a high-explosive warhead. The complete missile measures around 3.3 meters in length and has a diameter of 170 millimeters. Pantsir-S1 units are widely deployed by Russia in Syria, Libya, and Ukraine.

The initial discovery was made the previous evening by a lifeguard named Veso, who spotted the object lying on the seabed about 50 meters from the shore. He promptly notified the authorities. Early inspections indicated that the missile fragment was hollow and did not pose a direct threat, as no warhead was present. Divers retrieved the object this morning, while border police and military experts awaited on the beach to assess its condition.

Observers noted that the rear of the fragment featured four stabilizing fins, used to steer the missile during flight. At first, its origin could not be confirmed, with uncertainty as to whether it came from Russian or Ukrainian stockpiles. However, subsequent analysis clarified its Russian origin.

The recovered missile component has since been transported to the naval base in Burgas for further examination. The Ministry of Defense has stated that the object no longer presents a danger to the public.

The 57E6M-E is the second stage of the Russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system, designed to intercept aircraft, drones, and precision-guided munitions. It houses the warhead and fuse, with a high-explosive charge capable of destroying airborne targets at short to medium range. Measuring roughly 3.3 meters in length and 170 millimeters in diameter, the missile is guided by radar and optical systems.