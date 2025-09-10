Bulgarian MEP Yoncheva Presses von der Leyen to Clarify GPS Incident

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 20:52
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MEP Yoncheva Presses von der Leyen to Clarify GPS Incident

Elena Yoncheva, an independent Bulgarian MEP elected from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) list, has urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to clarify whether there were any security issues during her flight to Bulgaria on August 31. Yoncheva emphasized that Bulgaria maintains one of the safest aviation environments in Europe and said it is important to dispel any doubts surrounding the trip.

We remind you of our analysis of the von der Leyen situation: The Von der Leyen GPS Incident: This Wasn't A Targeted Russian Attack

The matter has already been raised before the European Commission and will be debated in Strasbourg. A plenary session is scheduled to address the risks posed by interference in the global navigation satellite system. European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius is expected to take part in the discussion, which will focus on strengthening resilience against cyber threats and satellite signal jamming, an issue increasingly seen as a serious challenge to both air and maritime transport.

The controversy over von der Leyen’s flight came against the backdrop of Bulgarian reactions to her recent “State of the Union” speech in the European Parliament. Different political groups in the country offered contrasting interpretations of her message.

Andrey Kovatchev, from the European People’s Party, underlined that the EU must stand united and implement the measures outlined by von der Leyen. He stressed the importance of Europe asserting a stronger role on the international stage in light of ongoing crises such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Kovachev also highlighted the significance of concluding trade agreements, particularly with the United States, India, Mercosur, and Indonesia, before the end of the year, noting that such deals are essential to safeguard European jobs.

By contrast, Stanislav Stoyanov, representing the Europe of Sovereign Nations group, expressed strong criticism of von der Leyen’s policies. He argued that instead of solving problems, the European Commission often creates them. According to him, one of the most striking parts of von der Leyen’s address was the warning that Europe must prepare for war. Stoyanov said he expects no real change in EU policy, claiming that the Commission’s agenda continues along the same path as before. He also condemned her commitment to phasing out internal combustion engines, a policy that, in his view, has drawn discontent even among members of her own political family, the EPP.

Tags: von der leyen, yoncheva, Bulgaria, European

