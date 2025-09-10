Bulgaria's President: Russian Drone Incursion into Poland Risks War-Level Tensions Between Moscow and NATO

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev reacted sharply to the latest incident with Russian drones, which violated Poland’s airspace. In a statement published on his profile on X, Radev warned that such actions represent “a dangerous escalation of tensions between Russia and NATO” and at the same time undermine the fragile efforts to restore peace in Europe, which, he stressed, is more urgent than ever.

The position of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry echoed the President’s remarks. The institution underlined Bulgaria’s full solidarity with Poland and described the repeated Russian incursions into NATO’s airspace as “a threat to Euro-Atlantic security.” The ministry further emphasized that such actions would not go unanswered and would be met with “decisive measures to protect the Alliance.”

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov also offered a firm response, characterizing the drone attack as a deliberate provocation. According to him, the violation of Polish airspace is not only a breach of sovereignty but also of international law, given that the airspace of NATO countries is part of the common defense system of the Alliance. Zapryanov stated that NATO has already made it clear: such aircraft will be intercepted with military force and destroyed. He warned that Russia’s actions are worsening security in Eastern Europe and pushing relations with NATO to an even more hostile phase.

Speaking before members of the parliamentary Defense Committee, Zapryanov reassured that Bulgaria remains prepared to react to similar threats. He pointed out that the country receives constant intelligence from NATO, ensuring that Bulgarian air defense would detect any approaching drones well in advance. He also recalled that Romania faces similar challenges from Russian drones, particularly near the Danube Delta, underlining the regional nature of the threat.

Parliamentarians added their voices to the debate. Ivaylo Mirchev, deputy chairman of the Defense Committee, said the Russian drone tactics are an attempt to bypass Ukrainian defenses and warned that Bulgaria could be perceived as a softer target. However, he noted that he was partially reassured by the answers of the Defense Minister and the Chief of Defense regarding the country’s readiness. Committee chairman Hristo Gadzhev highlighted the effectiveness of NATO’s reaction in Poland, stressing that the prompt deployment of fighter jets and the downing of drones demonstrate that the Alliance’s air defense and early warning systems function as intended. According to him, Bulgarian citizens can take confidence in the reliability of these measures.

Zapryanov also updated deputies on ongoing modernization plans for the Bulgarian Armed Forces. He announced that over €3.26 billion has been secured through the EU’s “SAFE” mechanism to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities. Part of these funds, he explained, may be directed as early as next year toward the purchase of 3D radars and the acquisition of upgraded mine hunters from Belgium and the Netherlands. These naval assets, he stressed, are critical for addressing the growing mine threat in the Black Sea region.

Through their statements, the President, the Foreign Ministry, and the Defense Minister conveyed a unified Bulgarian stance: Russia’s drone incursions into Polish airspace are not only a provocation but also a direct threat to regional and Euro-Atlantic security. The message to NATO allies and Bulgarian citizens alike was clear: such actions will be met with readiness, solidarity, and decisive response.