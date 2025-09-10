Tusk Warns Poland Closest to Open Conflict Since WWII After Russian Drone Incursion

September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 17:08
Bulgaria: Tusk Warns Poland Closest to Open Conflict Since WWII After Russian Drone Incursion

Poland took decisive military action on Wednesday after multiple drones entered its airspace, marking the first known instance of a NATO member engaging Russian-origin aircraft since the outbreak of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Donald Tusk told the Polish parliament that the incident represented “the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two,” though he reassured lawmakers that there was no immediate indication of full-scale war. Moscow denied involvement, with a senior diplomat claiming the drones had approached from Ukrainian territory.

In response, Poland activated Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which allows member states to request consultations when they perceive threats to their territorial integrity, political independence, or security. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that the alliance consulted closely with Poland, emphasizing that the response was “successful” and included Polish F-16s, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS aircraft, and German Patriot systems. NATO stressed that the violation was treated as an intentional incursion rather than a full attack, and Rutte reassured that the alliance is prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory.

The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces urged citizens to remain at home, with particular attention to three eastern regions. Several airports were temporarily closed, including one heavily used for Western officials and supplies traveling to Ukraine overland. Early military assessments recorded 19 airspace violations, with seven drones and missile fragments recovered in Poland.

European leaders strongly condemned the incursion. Taoiseach Micheál Martin stressed Ireland’s solidarity with Poland and the importance of bolstering support for Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called for increased sanctions on Moscow, warning that the incursion was “an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe” and emphasizing the need for a coordinated response by Ukraine, Poland, the EU, and the United States. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed this call, highlighting planned EU measures targeting Russian oil shipments and shadow fleets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that 415 drones and 40 missiles were launched at Ukraine overnight, with at least eight Iranian-made Shahed drones aimed at Poland. He stressed that a unified international response was essential to counter Russian aggression. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump indicated a willingness to escalate sanctions on Moscow, hinting at coordinated US-Europe action for the first time since his return to office.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius highlighted the persistent threat posed by Russia, noting provocations across Baltic airspace, the Baltic Sea, undersea waters, and Central Europe through hybrid attacks. He endorsed NATO consultations under Article 4 and suggested the drone incursion into Poland was deliberate.

Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka confirmed the formal invocation of Article 4, with consultations underway among NATO members. The alliance underscored the operation’s effectiveness in protecting Polish airspace, while investigations continue into the origins and purpose of the incursion.

This episode underscores rising tensions in Europe as Russia’s war in Ukraine shows no signs of abating, prompting NATO and EU members to bolster coordination and readiness in response to potential threats along the alliance’s eastern flank.

Tags: Poland, NATO, Russia, drone

