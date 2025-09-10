France Sees Nationwide 'Block Everything' Protests Against Macron, Hundreds Arrested

Protests erupted across France on Wednesday as demonstrators sought to “Block Everything,” targeting traffic, public spaces, and government authority in a show of discontent with President Emmanuel Macron, the political establishment, and proposed budget cuts. Riot police moved quickly to remove barricades and restore order, preventing a full-scale shutdown, but nearly 300 arrests were reported nationwide.

The unrest comes in the wake of Macron’s government suffering a parliamentary defeat on Monday, when opposition lawmakers united to block the administration’s budget plan. Following this setback, the president appointed conservative Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister. Lecornu assumed office amid growing challenges to control France’s mounting debt, confronting the same obstacles as his predecessor. Protesters voiced frustration directly at Macron, dismissing the cabinet as secondary to the president himself. “It’s the same shit, it’s the same, it’s Macron who’s the problem, not the ministers. He has to go,” said Fred, a representative of the RATP public transport union, at a demonstration in Paris.

Clashes with law enforcement occurred in several cities. In Paris, police deployed tear gas against students attempting to block a high school entrance, while firefighters removed debris from a barricade. Authorities also prevented around 1,000 demonstrators from entering Gare du Nord station. Elsewhere, a bus was set on fire in Rennes, and police reported attacks on officers using heavy cobblestones. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau cautioned that later rallies could attract hard-line, ultra-left elements and escalate into further violence.

The “Block Everything” campaign emerged online in May, initially promoted by right-wing groups but now largely driven by left- and far-left actors, according to researchers and officials. The movement expresses widespread anger at what participants see as an unresponsive ruling elite enforcing austerity measures. Analysts have compared it to the 2018 Yellow Vest protests, which began over fuel prices and later expanded into broader opposition to Macron’s economic policies.

Budget cuts remain a central grievance. A teacher at a Paris protest condemned the defeated policies of former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, calling for increased funding for education and healthcare. Unionist Amar Lagha emphasized continued resistance: “This day is a message to all the workers of this country: there is no resignation, the fight continues.”

Protests in other cities included highway blockades and burning debris in Nantes, while police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Montpellier who had erected traffic barricades. Demonstrators carried banners demanding Macron’s resignation. Highway operator Vinci reported traffic disruptions across Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, and Lyon, while smaller-scale disruptions occurred in Bordeaux and Toulouse. French authorities deployed approximately 80,000 security personnel nationwide, including 6,000 in Paris, with media estimates suggesting up to 100,000 participants were expected to join the demonstrations.