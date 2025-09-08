Bulgarian Dairy Prices Outstrip Germany and France, Possible Cartel Suspected

CITUB (Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria) President Plamen Dimitrov has raised concerns over the unusually high prices of dairy products in Bulgaria, claiming that milk and cheese often cost more than in countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands. He suspects the existence of a cartel agreement influencing the market and has urged state institutions to take action.

According to Dimitrov, data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets shows wholesale dairy prices that differ drastically from what consumers ultimately pay in retail stores. He pointed out that in some cases the markup between wholesale and retail reaches 50–70 percent, and in extreme cases, even 100 percent. For him, this discrepancy cannot be explained by normal market dynamics.

The union leader also questioned why retail chains in Bulgaria charge two to twelve percent more for the same products compared to small neighborhood shops. He noted that CITUB has already submitted signals to both the Competition Commission and the National Revenue Agency, yet no official response has been received so far.

Dimitrov explained that CITUB is finalizing its first sector-specific analysis of food prices, with a focus on dairy. The results are expected by the end of the month. If the findings confirm suspicions of cartel behavior, he believes the Competition Commission will be obliged to impose penalties. This, he said, will demonstrate whether the state has the strength to enforce the law or whether discussions about market regulation remain purely rhetorical.

He added that the union has been monitoring the same international retail chains across seven different countries for several years. The comparisons show that Bulgarian consumers often pay more for basic dairy goods such as fresh milk and cow’s cheese than shoppers in wealthier EU member states. “This cannot be normal,” Dimitrov emphasized, insisting that the situation requires urgent scrutiny.

