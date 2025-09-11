Cold Front Brings Storms, Hail and Strong Winds Across Bulgaria on September 11

On Thursday, September 11, a cold front passing across the country from west to east will bring unsettled weather. Skies will turn mostly cloudy with cumulus and cumulonimbus formations. In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Western and Central Bulgaria, later spreading eastward into the evening. In some areas, wind gusts may intensify and there is a risk of hail.

Conditions are expected to be harsher in the northern parts of the country and in mountainous areas. Winds from the east-southeast will blow lightly to moderately, turning west-northwest in the western regions by nightfall. Maximum temperatures will range between 28°C and 33°C, with Sofia reaching about 29°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will start with scattered clouds and reduced visibility in some places. Cloud cover will gradually increase during the day with more mid- and high-level clouds by afternoon. East-southeasterly winds will remain light to moderate. Daytime highs will be 26°C to 27°C, while seawater temperatures will stay at 24°C to 25°C. Wave height will be 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be substantial. Over the ranges of Western and Central Bulgaria, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will bring short but locally heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds from the south-southwest will blow at moderate strength. Temperatures will be around 23°C at 1,200 meters and near 16°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)