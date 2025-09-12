Bulgarian Soldiers Can Now Serve Until 57 Under New Defence Act Changes

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Soldiers Can Now Serve Until 57 Under New Defence Act Changes

The Bulgarian government has adopted amendments to the Defence and Armed Forces Act, introducing several significant reforms for military personnel and their families.

One of the key changes allows servicemen and officers to remain in the army until the age of 57. The reform removes the current restriction that limits contract renewals to three consecutive terms. Under the new framework, soldiers and officers will be able to extend their service continuously until they reach the maximum service age.

The amendments also open the way for professional colleges to provide training in Military Affairs and Defence. This training will now be officially recognised as equivalent to the qualifications of non-commissioned officers (NCOs), placing it on par with the education received by cadets at military academies.

Another provision improves the legal standing of family members who accompany military personnel or civilian employees on assignments abroad. If they reside with their relatives in the host country, they will now receive the same rights and protections granted under the Diplomatic Service Act.

Together, the reforms are intended to modernise military career development, extend opportunities for service, and ensure stronger protections for families of those serving in international missions.

