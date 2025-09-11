Bulgaria Stands With Poland: Russian Drone Incursion in NATO Country Is a Gross Violation of International Law

Politics » DEFENSE | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 14:43
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Stands With Poland: Russian Drone Incursion in NATO Country Is a Gross Violation of International Law

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has sharply condemned the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, describing it as a serious breach of international law and a direct challenge to NATO’s security. He stressed that the use of any aircraft in another country’s skies without permission represents “a gross violation of international law,” particularly when it involves the territory of an Alliance member.

Zapryanov underlined that while this incident did not constitute a direct attack on targets within Poland, such an act would have triggered NATO’s Article 5 on collective defense, leading to a drastic escalation. He clarified that the drones in question were employed as part of strikes against Ukrainian territory, but insisted this in no way justifies Russia’s decision to cross into the airspace of other states. “The sovereignty of each nation’s skies must be respected, and the Alliance’s airspace is indivisible,” he said.

The minister went further, labeling Moscow’s actions a “provocation” and warning that they undermine any chance of dialogue between Russia and NATO. He emphasized that NATO has already taken a firm decision: military force will be used against such aircraft, and they will be shot down if they enter Alliance territory. “This is a deterioration in airspace security, and Poland acted correctly by closing its airports to protect civil aviation,” he noted, referencing the temporary suspension of flights at major airports following the incident.

Zapryanov also drew attention to similar concerns raised in Romania, particularly in the Danube Delta, where Russian drones have repeatedly created security risks. He insisted that both Bulgaria and its allies are closely monitoring their own airspace and stand ready to respond decisively. “Such escalations must not be allowed to recur. These are hostile actions toward NATO territory, and we are prepared to act with our own forces and those of our allies,” he stated.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, issued a statement of full solidarity with Poland, reiterating that such acts are unacceptable and reaffirming NATO’s right to take all necessary measures to counter them.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Poland, Russian, NATO

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Opposition Prepares Fifth No-Confidence Motion Against Zhelyazkov Government

Three opposition groups in Parliament: "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) announced plans to submit a motion of no confidence against the government in the

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 18:00

Bulgaria: Ahmed Dogan Launches New Political Project

Ahmed Dogan, founder and long-time honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has formally announced the start of a new political project

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:36

Bulgaria's PM: Drone Incursion into Poland a 'Provocation' that NATO Must Address

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has strongly condemned the recent violation of Polish airspace by drones, calling it an “unprovoked act” that only heightens regional tensions

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:28

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Bulgaria on September 12

On September 12, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds developing around and after midday.

Society » Environment | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:12

Russian Security Chiefs Implicated in EuroMaidan Bloodshed, Kyiv Investigators Say

Ukrainian investigators have formally identified senior Russian officials as suspects in the deadly crackdown on EuroMaidan demonstrators in 2014

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 15:34

President Radev: Bulgaria Becoming Increasingly Attractive to German Investors

President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria is increasingly appealing to German businesses during a meeting

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 13:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgarian Soldiers Can Now Serve Until 57 Under New Defence Act Changes

The Bulgarian government has adopted amendments to the Defence and Armed Forces Act, introducing several significant reforms for military personnel and their families

Politics » Defense | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 08:53

From Soviet Legacy to Modern Arsenal: How Bulgaria Is Arming Ukraine for the Long Fight

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has emphasized that Ukraine’s security relies heavily on its armament, describing the country as needing to become a “steel porcupine” impervious to future invasions

Politics » Defense | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 08:29

Missile Debris from Russian Pantsir System Recovered off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The Bulgarian Navy announced today that an unusual object was recovered from the sea near Veleka beach, close to the village of Sinemorets in Tsarevo municipality

Politics » Defense | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 21:00

Bulgaria Secures Over €3.2 Billion in EU Defence Funding Under SAFE Programme

Bulgaria is set to receive more than €3.2 billion in financial support under the European Union’s new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme

Politics » Defense | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 09:40

Bulgaria’s Arms Exports Reach €6.65 Billion Since Ukraine War Began

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bulgaria has exported arms worth 13 billion leva (6.65 billion euros), marking a historic surge in the country’s defense industry

Politics » Defense | September 8, 2025, Monday // 09:08

Will Bulgarian Soldiers Be Sent to Ukraine? The Prime Minister Finally Speaks Out

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has ruled out the deployment of national troops to Ukraine, reaffirming that the country will abide by the position adopted by the National Assembly

Politics » Defense | September 5, 2025, Friday // 08:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria