Bulgaria Stands With Poland: Russian Drone Incursion in NATO Country Is a Gross Violation of International Law

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has sharply condemned the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, describing it as a serious breach of international law and a direct challenge to NATO’s security. He stressed that the use of any aircraft in another country’s skies without permission represents “a gross violation of international law,” particularly when it involves the territory of an Alliance member.

Zapryanov underlined that while this incident did not constitute a direct attack on targets within Poland, such an act would have triggered NATO’s Article 5 on collective defense, leading to a drastic escalation. He clarified that the drones in question were employed as part of strikes against Ukrainian territory, but insisted this in no way justifies Russia’s decision to cross into the airspace of other states. “The sovereignty of each nation’s skies must be respected, and the Alliance’s airspace is indivisible,” he said.

The minister went further, labeling Moscow’s actions a “provocation” and warning that they undermine any chance of dialogue between Russia and NATO. He emphasized that NATO has already taken a firm decision: military force will be used against such aircraft, and they will be shot down if they enter Alliance territory. “This is a deterioration in airspace security, and Poland acted correctly by closing its airports to protect civil aviation,” he noted, referencing the temporary suspension of flights at major airports following the incident.

Zapryanov also drew attention to similar concerns raised in Romania, particularly in the Danube Delta, where Russian drones have repeatedly created security risks. He insisted that both Bulgaria and its allies are closely monitoring their own airspace and stand ready to respond decisively. “Such escalations must not be allowed to recur. These are hostile actions toward NATO territory, and we are prepared to act with our own forces and those of our allies,” he stated.

Bulgaria stands together in full solidarity with our ally #Poland. Russia’s repeated intrusions into #NATO airspace are a threat to the Euro-Atlantic security. Such actions will be met with decisive measures to protect the Alliance. @PolandMFA — MFA Bulgaria (@MFABulgaria) September 10, 2025

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, issued a statement of full solidarity with Poland, reiterating that such acts are unacceptable and reaffirming NATO’s right to take all necessary measures to counter them.