European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has emphasized that Ukraine’s security relies heavily on its armament, describing the country as needing to become a “steel porcupine” impervious to future invasions. This message was echoed at last week’s Paris meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing,” a group of around 30 countries led by France and Britain that agreed on a broad plan to support Ukraine, including potential deployment of Western ground troops after a ceasefire is achieved.

Bulgarian military experts note that Ukraine’s path to becoming a “steel porcupine” is rooted in its longstanding experience with small arms, light weapons, and ammunition production dating back to Soviet times. Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, in an interview with DW, highlighted Bulgaria’s historical capacity to supply Ukraine with Soviet-era equipment, particularly in the early days of Russia’s large-scale invasion. These shipments, initially kept secret due to fears of Russian sabotage, were typically routed via Poland - most often through Rzeszow Airport, safeguarded by NATO Patriot systems.

Rapid Mobilization and EU-Financed Modernization

During his tenure from June 2023 to April 2024, Tagarev coordinated one of the most extensive packages of military aid for Ukraine, including the transfer of old Soviet weapons. Currently, Bulgaria is poised to manufacture a substantial portion of the two million artillery shells planned for Ukraine, with EU funding covering the costs. “Bulgaria has a significant contribution in this regard, which can be expanded even further,” Tagarev notes.

In late August, German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced plans for a new €1 billion ammunition factory in Bulgaria. This venture, a partnership with state-owned VMZ-Sopot, will produce gunpowder and 155-mm artillery shells to NATO standards. The investment, partially financed by EU loans, represents a decisive shift for Bulgaria’s defense industry, marking a move from Soviet-style ammunition production toward modern, standardized artillery supplies. Security expert Velizar Shalamanov emphasized that Rheinmetall’s involvement both validates Bulgaria’s manufacturing capabilities and opens new markets.

Shalamanov also anticipates that supplying ammunition to Ukraine will become more efficient in the future. With Rheinmetall-Logistics integrated into the supply chain, shipments could travel directly through Romania or even via the western Black Sea, at least within Bulgarian territorial waters.

European Investments and Ukrainian Defense Industry

Beyond Bulgaria, Ukraine’s private arms companies are seeking European investment. The Ukrainian defense industry’s production potential is estimated at –35 billion for 2025, though state orders can only cover roughly half of this. Ihor Fedirko, chief lobbyist for the Association of Ukrainian Arms Manufacturers, highlighted that European investors could significantly reduce logistical costs and accelerate ammunition delivery to front-line units.

However, Fedyrko acknowledged the need for reliable mechanisms to mitigate military risks, given that Ukraine’s air defenses cannot fully shield smaller domestic enterprises from Russian attacks. As a result, European funding is currently more feasible for arms production in safer locations outside Ukraine, such as Bulgaria.

A War Without an Immediate End

Former Defense Minister Tagarev underscores that the conflict shows no signs of ending soon. Despite international initiatives, including the Trump-Putin Alaska meeting, the Washington summit of European leaders, and the Paris plans of the 30-country coalition, there are no clear prerequisites for a ceasefire or peaceful resolution.

“The war will continue. Putin has not abandoned his territorial and political ambitions in Ukraine,” Tagarev states. He emphasizes that Ukraine will maintain its resistance with European support, and to a lesser extent, backing from the United States. The combination of European-financed modern ammunition production in Bulgaria and ongoing logistical support ensures that Ukraine remains equipped to withstand future aggression.

Source: DW