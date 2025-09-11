Alarming Surge: Nearly One in Three Bulgarian Children Now Overweight

UNICEF has warned that childhood obesity has now overtaken undernutrition as the leading form of malnutrition worldwide, with one in ten children and adolescents affected - a figure representing roughly 188 million school-aged boys and girls. A new UNICEF report, Profiting at the Expense of Children: How the Food Environment Puts Them at Risk, highlights the alarming trend and its long-term consequences for children’s health.

The global analysis, covering data from over 190 countries, found that underweight among children aged 5-19 has decreased from nearly 13% in 2000 to 9.2% in 2025. Meanwhile, obesity rates have surged from 3% to 9.4% over the same period, now exceeding underweight in every region except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. In Bulgaria, the prevalence of overweight children aged 5-19 reached 29.2% in 2022, up from 27.6% in 2018, placing the country among the European nations with the highest childhood obesity rates.

UNICEF emphasizes that rising overweight and obesity levels cannot be viewed in isolation. Changes in the food environment, including increased consumption of ultra-processed foods high in sugars, salt, and unhealthy fats, are reshaping children’s diets. These shifts are compounded by inadequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals. Socio-economic factors also play a role, with digital technology use reducing physical activity and aggressive marketing by the ultra-processed food industry influencing children’s choices.

“When we talk about malnutrition today, it is no longer only about children who are underweight. Obesity is increasingly threatening children’s health and development,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Ultra-processed foods are replacing fruits, vegetables, and protein at a time when nutrition is critical for growth, cognitive development, and mental health. Every child deserves access to nutritious food, and governments must adopt policies to support parents and caregivers in providing it.”

Worldwide, 1 in 5 children aged 5 to 19 - around 391 million - is overweight, with many already classified as obese. Obesity raises the risk of insulin resistance, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers later in life. UNICEF’s report underscores that ultra-processed and fast foods dominate retail spaces and schools, while digital marketing targets children directly, leaving them with limited real choice over their diets.

Some countries are already taking decisive steps. Mexico, for instance, has banned the sale of ultra-processed foods in public schools to improve the nutritional environment for millions of children. Building on such examples, UNICEF urges governments, civil society, and partners to implement immediate measures to protect children’s health:

Adopt binding policies to improve the food environment, including clear labelling, restrictions on marketing unhealthy foods, and taxes or subsidies to encourage healthy choices.

Launch social initiatives and behaviour-change programs that empower families and communities to demand healthier food environments.

Ban the sale or provision of ultra-processed foods in schools, along with marketing and sponsorship of unhealthy products.

Ensure public policy is protected from interference by the ultra-processed food industry.

Strengthen social protection programs to alleviate income poverty and improve access to nutritious food for vulnerable families.

UNICEF’s analysis makes clear that reversing these trends is urgent: childhood obesity is no longer a peripheral concern but a central global health challenge, demanding coordinated action across policy, community, and family levels.

Source: UNICEF Bulgaria press release