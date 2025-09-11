Alarming Surge: Nearly One in Three Bulgarian Children Now Overweight

Society » HEALTH | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05
Bulgaria: Alarming Surge: Nearly One in Three Bulgarian Children Now Overweight @UNICEF Bulgaria

UNICEF has warned that childhood obesity has now overtaken undernutrition as the leading form of malnutrition worldwide, with one in ten children and adolescents affected - a figure representing roughly 188 million school-aged boys and girls. A new UNICEF report, Profiting at the Expense of Children: How the Food Environment Puts Them at Risk, highlights the alarming trend and its long-term consequences for children’s health.

The global analysis, covering data from over 190 countries, found that underweight among children aged 5-19 has decreased from nearly 13% in 2000 to 9.2% in 2025. Meanwhile, obesity rates have surged from 3% to 9.4% over the same period, now exceeding underweight in every region except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. In Bulgaria, the prevalence of overweight children aged 5-19 reached 29.2% in 2022, up from 27.6% in 2018, placing the country among the European nations with the highest childhood obesity rates.

UNICEF emphasizes that rising overweight and obesity levels cannot be viewed in isolation. Changes in the food environment, including increased consumption of ultra-processed foods high in sugars, salt, and unhealthy fats, are reshaping children’s diets. These shifts are compounded by inadequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals. Socio-economic factors also play a role, with digital technology use reducing physical activity and aggressive marketing by the ultra-processed food industry influencing children’s choices.

When we talk about malnutrition today, it is no longer only about children who are underweight. Obesity is increasingly threatening children’s health and development,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Ultra-processed foods are replacing fruits, vegetables, and protein at a time when nutrition is critical for growth, cognitive development, and mental health. Every child deserves access to nutritious food, and governments must adopt policies to support parents and caregivers in providing it.

Worldwide, 1 in 5 children aged 5 to 19 - around 391 million - is overweight, with many already classified as obese. Obesity raises the risk of insulin resistance, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers later in life. UNICEF’s report underscores that ultra-processed and fast foods dominate retail spaces and schools, while digital marketing targets children directly, leaving them with limited real choice over their diets.

Some countries are already taking decisive steps. Mexico, for instance, has banned the sale of ultra-processed foods in public schools to improve the nutritional environment for millions of children. Building on such examples, UNICEF urges governments, civil society, and partners to implement immediate measures to protect children’s health:

  • Adopt binding policies to improve the food environment, including clear labelling, restrictions on marketing unhealthy foods, and taxes or subsidies to encourage healthy choices.

  • Launch social initiatives and behaviour-change programs that empower families and communities to demand healthier food environments.

  • Ban the sale or provision of ultra-processed foods in schools, along with marketing and sponsorship of unhealthy products.

  • Ensure public policy is protected from interference by the ultra-processed food industry.

  • Strengthen social protection programs to alleviate income poverty and improve access to nutritious food for vulnerable families.

UNICEF’s analysis makes clear that reversing these trends is urgent: childhood obesity is no longer a peripheral concern but a central global health challenge, demanding coordinated action across policy, community, and family levels.

Source: UNICEF Bulgaria press release

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, UNICEF, overweight

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Opposition Prepares Fifth No-Confidence Motion Against Zhelyazkov Government

Three opposition groups in Parliament: "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) announced plans to submit a motion of no confidence against the government in the

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 18:00

Bulgaria: Ahmed Dogan Launches New Political Project

Ahmed Dogan, founder and long-time honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has formally announced the start of a new political project

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:36

Bulgaria's PM: Drone Incursion into Poland a 'Provocation' that NATO Must Address

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has strongly condemned the recent violation of Polish airspace by drones, calling it an “unprovoked act” that only heightens regional tensions

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:28

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Bulgaria on September 12

On September 12, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds developing around and after midday.

Society » Environment | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:12

President Radev: Bulgaria Becoming Increasingly Attractive to German Investors

President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria is increasingly appealing to German businesses during a meeting

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 13:46

Bulgaria’s New 'Europe' Highway: Drivers Can Expect Full Access Very Soon

The entire “Europe” (Evropa) highway will be accessible to traffic starting Sunday, announced Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov during a meeting of the Committee on Regional Policy

Society | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 11:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Orders 580,000 Flu Vaccines Ahead of Autumn-Winter Season

Bulgaria has secured 580,000 doses of flu vaccines for the upcoming autumn-winter season

Society » Health | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria Braces for New COVID-19 Wave, Experts Expect Peak by Late September

Health authorities in Bulgaria are warning of a new wave of COVID-19, with the peak expected toward the end of Septembe

Society » Health | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 16:21

Bulgaria Faces New COVID Wave: Infections Rising 30% Weekly, Experts Warn

COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria are rising sharply, with weekly increases of around 30%, signaling the onset of a new wave that could soon see the number of infections double

Society » Health | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Healthy Life Expectancy Among Women - What’s Behind the Numbers?

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgarian women rank among the European Union’s healthiest, with life expectancy in good health trailing only that of women in Malta

Society » Health | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:20

COVID-19 Cases Surge Again in Bulgaria: Doctors Warn What’s Coming Next

With the onset of autumn, Bulgaria is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases

Society » Health | September 1, 2025, Monday // 16:05

Family Doctors Push for Adjusted Fees Amid Declining Practices in Bulgaria

Discussions are ongoing in Bulgaria about a potential adjustment to the user fee for visits to family doctors

Society » Health | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 09:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria