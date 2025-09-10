Maria Filipova Elected Deputy Ombudswoman with Broad Parliamentary Support

The National Assembly on Wednesday elected Maria Filipova as Deputy Ombudswoman, securing 128 votes in favor, 56 against, and six abstentions, while "Revival" MPs chose not to participate in the vote.

Filipova’s nomination was submitted by Ombudswoman Velislava Delcheva on August 18. Following this, the Parliamentary Committee on Direct Citizen Participation, Citizens’ Complaints, and Civil Society Engagement held a hearing with Filipova on September 2.

In a letter to Rositsa Kirova, chair of the parliamentary committee, Delcheva highlighted Filipova’s extensive background in human rights and public administration. Her experience includes work as a practicing lawyer, roles as both junior and senior expert at the Ministry of Justice, serving as Deputy Chair of the Financial Supervision Commission, and her tenure as Chair of the Consumer Protection Commission.

The position of Deputy Ombudswoman carries additional constitutional significance, as the President may appoint a caretaker Prime Minister from among certain high-ranking officials, including the Chair of the National Assembly, the Governor or Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, the Chair or Deputy Chair of the National Audit Office, as well as the Ombudswoman or their deputy.