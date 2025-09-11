Robotic Military Dog Training Featured in China-Russia-Mongolia Border Defense Exercise

World | Author: CCTV+ |September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 11:02
The training of robotic dogs and military dogs was featured in the China-Russia-Mongolia joint border defense exercise which concluded on Tuesday.

Code-named "Border Defense Cooperation 2025," the two-day exercise took place in a frontier area where the three countries meet.

The dog training session was hosted on Russian territory, focusing on six key areas of obstacle navigation, drug search, explosives detection, item identification, pursuit and apprehension, and concealed target search.

Robotic dogs were integrated into the exercise, working alongside military dogs to perform search, detection, and identification tasks.

This joint exercise aimed to strengthen friendship between the border defense forces of the three nations and enhance collective capability to address security threats.

"This joint exercise not only tested our trilateral capacity to respond to emergencies but also is an important step in solidifying the traditional friendship, deepening strategic mutual trust, and enhancing security cooperation among China, Russia, and Mongolia," said Chen Jiang, a participating Chinese soldier.

Source: CCTV+

