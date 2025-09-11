Bulgaria Secures Over €3.2 Billion in EU Defence Funding Under SAFE Programme

Bulgaria is set to receive more than €3.2 billion in financial support under the European Union’s new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, the European Commission confirmed. The scheme, worth a total of €150 billion, is designed to boost the bloc’s defence readiness through strategic investments and collective procurement.

The SAFE programme offers participating states long-term, low-interest loans with a 10-year grace period before repayment begins. These funds will enable governments to acquire urgently needed defence equipment while avoiding pressure on their national budgets, since the loans will not be classified as deficits. According to the Commission, the aim is to close existing armament gaps across the EU and strengthen coordinated procurement efforts.

A total of 19 member states, including Bulgaria, have signed up to take part. For Bulgaria, the allocation amounts to precisely €3,261,700,000 - more than 2% of the programme’s total value. The initiative, adopted by the EU Council in May 2025, also provides for cooperation with third countries through bilateral agreements and foresees the involvement of Ukraine’s defence industry from the outset.

Member states now have until the end of November 2025 to submit national investment plans outlining how they intend to use the funds. The Commission will assess these plans before disbursing the first payments, expected in early 2026. Alongside favourable interest rates, SAFE offers a mechanism intended to both reinforce Europe’s collective defence and provide a platform for long-term cooperation within the security sector.