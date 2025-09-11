Flames Rage at 2,200m in Rila Mountain, Firefighters Battle in Harsh Terrain

A new wildfire has broken out in Rila Mountain, this time within the territory of the Rila Monastery Nature Park. The flames are burning at an altitude of over 2,200 meters in the area above the Iliina River.

The fire started yesterday evening around 6:30 p.m., according to Katya Tabachka, spokesperson for the Kyustendil Regional Police Directorate. Overnight, authorities assessed the situation and mobilized resources. Today, 45 firefighters from Kyustendil and Sofia are working on site to contain the blaze. Due to the difficult mountainous terrain, which is inaccessible to machinery and lacks a water supply, the teams are forced to rely solely on manual firefighting methods.

To support efforts on the ground, two helicopters from Plovdiv Airport have been requested and are expected to assist in extinguishing the fire from the air. Commissioner Svetoslav Georgiev, director of the Kyustendil fire department, explained that the rugged location makes operations particularly challenging.

The cause of the fire is believed to be lightning, as thunderstorms passed over the area yesterday, though no rainfall accompanied them. While the flames are spreading at high altitude, there is no immediate threat to the Rila Monastery itself or to nearby settlements and private property. Authorities have stressed that the fire remains far from populated areas, and there is currently no danger to local residents or visitors.