'Act of War': Poland Confirms Russian Drone Strike on NATO Territory

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 08:44
Bulgaria: 'Act of War': Poland Confirms Russian Drone Strike on NATO Territory

Poland has confirmed that Russian drones violated its airspace overnight on September 10, describing the incident as an act of aggression and announcing that several of the intruding objects were shot down. The event unfolded as Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks, sending waves of drones and missiles toward western regions of the country.

The Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command reported that “unmanned aerial vehicles” crossed into Polish territory during the night, prompting immediate defensive action. According to the statement, Polish and allied radar tracked several of the drones, and the operational commander ordered the use of weapons against those deemed a threat. Searches for wreckage and crash sites are ongoing. The military emphasized that its forces remain on full alert and that air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been raised to high readiness.

Authorities temporarily closed multiple airports, including Warsaw’s Chopin, Lublin, and Rzeszów-Jasionka, citing “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.” Rzeszów is a key hub for the transfer of Western military aid to Ukraine. Notices issued to airmen confirmed the suspensions, while flights in Warsaw were delayed with no official mention of drones.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that a military operation was underway to deal with the violations. He said he had already informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and stressed that weapons had been used against the incoming targets. President Karol Nawrocki stated that he was in constant contact with Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and would lead a National Security Bureau briefing.

Residents in Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lublin were urged to remain indoors, as these regions were considered at the highest risk. Podlaskie lies about 50–70 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, while Lublin directly borders Ukraine. Allied aircraft, including AWACS early warning planes, were also active in Polish skies.

The incident is significant as it marks the first confirmed case of NATO territory directly engaging and downing Russian drones. In previous episodes, Polish and allied aircraft had been scrambled mainly to monitor or escort drones crossing briefly into Polish airspace without direct engagement.

International reaction was swift. U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, declared the incursion an “act of war,” stressing that Russia’s use of Iranian-made Shahed drones against a NATO ally demands a firm response. He urged President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions against Moscow and to provide Ukraine with more advanced weapons, including systems capable of striking Russian territory. Wilson warned that Vladimir Putin is now directly testing NATO’s resolve. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin echoed these concerns, noting repeated violations of NATO airspace.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk confirmed that the president and prime minister had been briefed, adding that “all services are active” and asking the public to follow instructions from the armed forces and police.

The escalation comes days after Russia unleashed a record strike of over 800 drones and missiles on Ukraine, killing at least four people and injuring dozens. That attack marked the first time a government building in Kyiv was hit during the war. The Sept. 10 incursion into Poland, however, raises the stakes further, as it represents a direct military confrontation on NATO soil.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drones, Russian, Polish, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Russian Security Chiefs Implicated in EuroMaidan Bloodshed, Kyiv Investigators Say

Ukrainian investigators have formally identified senior Russian officials as suspects in the deadly crackdown on EuroMaidan demonstrators in 2014

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 15:34

Bulgaria Faces Higher Russian Drone Threat Than Poland, Say MP

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria," warned that the country faces a higher risk than Poland, as Russian drones can reach Bulgarian territory more easily

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 11:03

From Soviet Legacy to Modern Arsenal: How Bulgaria Is Arming Ukraine for the Long Fight

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has emphasized that Ukraine’s security relies heavily on its armament, describing the country as needing to become a “steel porcupine” impervious to future invasions

Politics » Defense | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 08:29

Missile Debris from Russian Pantsir System Recovered off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The Bulgarian Navy announced today that an unusual object was recovered from the sea near Veleka beach, close to the village of Sinemorets in Tsarevo municipality

Politics » Defense | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 21:00

Bulgaria Stands With Poland: Russian Drone Incursion in NATO Country Is a Gross Violation of International Law

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has sharply condemned the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, describing it as a serious breach of international law and a direct challenge to NATO’s security

Politics » Defense | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 14:43

Russian Drones Strike Poland: Warsaw Weighs NATO Article 4 After Unprecedented Airspace Breach

Poland is weighing the possibility of invoking NATO’s Article 4 following a dramatic overnight escalation that saw Russian drones penetrate deep into its territory

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

In the EP: The Left Pushes No-Confidence Motion Against von der Leyen’s Commission

The Left group in the European Parliament has launched a no-confidence motion against the European Commission, just a day after a similar initiative was introduced by the far-right Patriots for Europe group

World » EU | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:23

Bulgarian MEP Yoncheva Presses von der Leyen to Clarify GPS Incident

Elena Yoncheva, an independent Bulgarian MEP elected from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) list, has urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to clarify whether there were any security issues during her flight to Bulgaria on Augu

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 20:52

Tusk Warns Poland Closest to Open Conflict Since WWII After Russian Drone Incursion

Poland took decisive military action on Wednesday after multiple drones entered its airspace, marking the first known instance of a NATO member

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 17:08

France Sees Nationwide 'Block Everything' Protests Against Macron, Hundreds Arrested

Protests erupted across France on Wednesday as demonstrators sought to “Block Everything,” targeting traffic, public spaces, and government authority in a show of discontent with President Emmanuel Macron

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02

Europe 'In a Fight': Von der Leyen Unveils Bold Defense Vision

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered a contentious and polarising State of the Union address on Wednesday, laying out an ambitious defense-centric vision

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 12:38

Russian Drones Strike Poland: Warsaw Weighs NATO Article 4 After Unprecedented Airspace Breach

Poland is weighing the possibility of invoking NATO’s Article 4 following a dramatic overnight escalation that saw Russian drones penetrate deep into its territory

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria