'Act of War': Poland Confirms Russian Drone Strike on NATO Territory

Poland has confirmed that Russian drones violated its airspace overnight on September 10, describing the incident as an act of aggression and announcing that several of the intruding objects were shot down. The event unfolded as Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks, sending waves of drones and missiles toward western regions of the country.

Yet another massive Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine last night.



Several Russian drones entered Polish airspace. Poland was shooting them down. Four Polish airports were closed.



An urgent government meeting will take place in Poland this morning. https://t.co/Qw8C7ha4jo pic.twitter.com/4jUvZHjl5q — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 10, 2025

The Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command reported that “unmanned aerial vehicles” crossed into Polish territory during the night, prompting immediate defensive action. According to the statement, Polish and allied radar tracked several of the drones, and the operational commander ordered the use of weapons against those deemed a threat. Searches for wreckage and crash sites are ongoing. The military emphasized that its forces remain on full alert and that air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been raised to high readiness.

Authorities temporarily closed multiple airports, including Warsaw’s Chopin, Lublin, and Rzeszów-Jasionka, citing “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.” Rzeszów is a key hub for the transfer of Western military aid to Ukraine. Notices issued to airmen confirmed the suspensions, while flights in Warsaw were delayed with no official mention of drones.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that a military operation was underway to deal with the violations. He said he had already informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and stressed that weapons had been used against the incoming targets. President Karol Nawrocki stated that he was in constant contact with Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and would lead a National Security Bureau briefing.

This is more than a careless, navigation error from the Russians. At least a dozen drones appear to have crossed into Poland. It would be better described as ‘probing’ - in case NATO establishes bases in eastern Poland to support a future presence in Ukraine. https://t.co/gcjwlgbGYU — Mick Ryan, AM (@WarintheFuture) September 10, 2025

Residents in Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lublin were urged to remain indoors, as these regions were considered at the highest risk. Podlaskie lies about 50–70 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, while Lublin directly borders Ukraine. Allied aircraft, including AWACS early warning planes, were also active in Polish skies.

The incident is significant as it marks the first confirmed case of NATO territory directly engaging and downing Russian drones. In previous episodes, Polish and allied aircraft had been scrambled mainly to monitor or escort drones crossing briefly into Polish airspace without direct engagement.

International reaction was swift. U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, declared the incursion an “act of war,” stressing that Russia’s use of Iranian-made Shahed drones against a NATO ally demands a firm response. He urged President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions against Moscow and to provide Ukraine with more advanced weapons, including systems capable of striking Russian territory. Wilson warned that Vladimir Putin is now directly testing NATO’s resolve. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin echoed these concerns, noting repeated violations of NATO airspace.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk confirmed that the president and prime minister had been briefed, adding that “all services are active” and asking the public to follow instructions from the armed forces and police.

The escalation comes days after Russia unleashed a record strike of over 800 drones and missiles on Ukraine, killing at least four people and injuring dozens. That attack marked the first time a government building in Kyiv was hit during the war. The Sept. 10 incursion into Poland, however, raises the stakes further, as it represents a direct military confrontation on NATO soil.