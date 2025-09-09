BREAKING: Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership in Qatar in Apparent Assassination Attempt

World | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 16:25
Bulgaria: BREAKING: Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership in Qatar in Apparent Assassination Attempt

Israel reportedly carried out a targeted strike against Hamas leadership in Doha, according to an Israeli source cited by CNN and Reuters, following reports of explosions in Qatar’s capital. The source did not specify which individuals were targeted, though Hamas leaders have long maintained a presence in Doha as a base outside Gaza.

The incident occurred shortly after Hamas’ chief negotiator, Khalil Al-Hayya, met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Monday, underlining the sensitive timing of the operation.

A senior Israeli official says the strike in Qatar targeted Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Jabarin. “We are awaiting results of the attack. There is consensus within the political and security leadership.” - Barak Betesh reports

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke rising over the Katara District in Doha, while multiple blasts were heard across the city, according to Reuters. Israeli officials, cited by Axios reporter Barak Ravid, described the explosion as an assassination attempt against senior Hamas officials.

This strike appears to represent the first known Israeli operation conducted in Qatar, a country that has hosted Hamas leadership for years. Hamas has linked the attack to ongoing tensions following attacks in Jerusalem, framing it as part of the broader conflict with Israel.

The situation remains fluid, with authorities and eyewitnesses closely monitoring the aftermath of the explosions in Doha.

Tags: Israel, Doha, Hamas

Related Articles:

Türkiye: 'Humanitarian Aid Must Immediately Be Allowed Into Gaza; All Blockades Must Be Fully Lifted'

Under the auspices of the AK Party Chairmanship for Human Rights, a delegation of 30 members, including MPs and representatives from the People's Alliance (AK Party, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the Great Unity Party (BBP)), held a press conf

World | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 12:18

Famine Officially Declared in Gaza: Over Half a Million People Are Starving

Over half a million people in Gaza are now living under famine conditions, according to a new analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), marking the first official confirmation of famine in the Middle East

World | August 22, 2025, Friday // 12:35

Israel: IDF Controls 75% of Gaza, Hits 10,000 Targets, Calls 60,000 Reserves

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that since the renewal of ground operations of the IDF troops in Gaza, there has been an elimination of 2000 terrorists

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Israel Prepares Major Gaza City Offensive, Mobilizes 50,000 Reservists

Israel is preparing a major offensive in Gaza City, with plans to mobilize roughly 50,000 reservists, according to military officials

World | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 10:45

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated in Khan Yunis

Israeli forces on Monday said they have eliminated an armed terrorist cell in the 'Old Cemetery' area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza

World | August 18, 2025, Monday // 14:01

The Conscience of Humanity Is Being Tested in Gaza

President Erdoğan condemned the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, calling Israel’s attacks a policy of collective punishment and genocide, and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire

World | August 15, 2025, Friday // 18:18
More from World

'Act of War': Poland Confirms Russian Drone Strike on NATO Territory

Poland has confirmed that Russian drones violated its airspace overnight on September 10, describing the incident as an act of aggression and announcing that several of the intruding objects were shot down

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 08:44

Dutch Cities Overwhelmed: No More Room for Ukrainian Refugees

Municipalities across the Netherlands have signaled that they are running out of capacity to accommodate additional Ukrainians seeking temporary protection in the country

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01

Massacre in Donetsk: 21 Civilians Slaughtered While Collecting Pensions

At least 21 people were killed and as many injured on September 9 after a Russian airstrike hit the front-line village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 14:38

Xi Urges BRICS to Unite Against Unilateralism and Defend Global Trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the BRICS countries to jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system as he attended a virtual BRICS Summit in Beijing on Monday

World | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 12:06

Nepal in Turmoil: 19 Dead, Social Media Ban Lifted, Calls Grow for PM Oli’s Resignation

Protesters in Nepal set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi

World | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30
