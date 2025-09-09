BREAKING: Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership in Qatar in Apparent Assassination Attempt

Israel reportedly carried out a targeted strike against Hamas leadership in Doha, according to an Israeli source cited by CNN and Reuters, following reports of explosions in Qatar’s capital. The source did not specify which individuals were targeted, though Hamas leaders have long maintained a presence in Doha as a base outside Gaza.

???? BREAKING: Senior Israeli official tells Channel 12’s Barak Ravid the Doha blast was an assassination targeting Hamas leaders https://t.co/9cEzGhYxpx — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) September 9, 2025

The incident occurred shortly after Hamas’ chief negotiator, Khalil Al-Hayya, met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Monday, underlining the sensitive timing of the operation.

A senior Israeli official says the strike in Qatar targeted Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Jabarin. “We are awaiting results of the attack. There is consensus within the political and security leadership.” - Barak Betesh reports

Axios: Israel targeted Hamas leadership in Doha during a meeting to discuss the US proposal. https://t.co/26VFmmWKQ0 — Liveuamap MiddleEast (@lummideast) September 9, 2025

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke rising over the Katara District in Doha, while multiple blasts were heard across the city, according to Reuters. Israeli officials, cited by Axios reporter Barak Ravid, described the explosion as an assassination attempt against senior Hamas officials.

This strike appears to represent the first known Israeli operation conducted in Qatar, a country that has hosted Hamas leadership for years. Hamas has linked the attack to ongoing tensions following attacks in Jerusalem, framing it as part of the broader conflict with Israel.

The situation remains fluid, with authorities and eyewitnesses closely monitoring the aftermath of the explosions in Doha.