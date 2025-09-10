Bulgaria Enters Top 10 List of Busiest Roads Worldwide

Society | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 08:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Enters Top 10 List of Busiest Roads Worldwide Photo: Stella Ivanova

A recent study conducted by global car rental comparison platform DiscoverCars.com has ranked Bulgaria among the top ten countries with the busiest roads. The research, which surveyed more than 12,000 drivers from across the world, evaluated traffic conditions on a scale from 0 to 10, 0 indicating calm roads and 10 representing extreme congestion. Bulgaria achieved a score of 6.36, securing the tenth spot.

The findings suggest that travelers heading to the capital should anticipate traffic delays in certain areas. Sofia, in particular, has narrow streets in some parts that struggle to accommodate heavy flows of vehicles, potentially causing jams. Drivers planning trips across the country may need to plan their routes carefully to avoid peak traffic periods.

Turkey, Bulgaria’s neighboring country, also features in the top ten, ranked fifth with a score of 6.71. This highlights a regional trend in heavy road congestion, prompting DiscoverCars.com to advise tourists to consider rush hour traffic when traveling in both countries.

Aleksandrs Buraks, Head of Development at DiscoverCars.com, explained: “We wanted to identify which places in the world have the most congested roads. Our research shows that Bulgaria is among the countries with the busiest roads according to drivers’ experiences. If you’re planning a trip to Sofia, it’s worth timing your drives to avoid rush hour congestion to ensure a smoother journey.”

Buraks added that while driving in Bulgaria can be an excellent way to explore the country, travelers should remain mindful of the busiest routes during peak times to avoid unnecessary delays.

The survey also ranked other countries, revealing the top ten busiest road networks worldwide. Albania leads the list with a score of 7.14, followed closely by Montenegro at 7.12. Morocco comes in third with 6.91, Germany is fourth at 6.74, and Turkey fifth at 6.71. Poland ranks sixth with 6.67, Mauritius seventh with 6.63, Canada eighth at 6.56, France ninth at 6.45, and Bulgaria rounds out the top ten at 6.36.

Source: DiscoverCars.com study

