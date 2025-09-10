Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro: How Authorities Will Curb Unjustified Price Hikes

Society | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 15:09
Inflation and rising prices remain the main concerns for Bulgarian consumers as the country prepares to adopt the euro. Questions about how prices are controlled, what constitutes unjustified increases, and what mechanisms exist to protect citizens are at the heart of public discussion. Nelly Todorova addressed these issues on Nova TV, focusing on both legal frameworks and practical monitoring.

Under the Law on the Introduction of the Euro, traders and service providers must demonstrate objective economic reasons for raising prices. Electricity, water, taxes, or other genuine cost increases can justify an increase. However, the law warns that serious penalties await businesses that raise prices without valid grounds. A common question arises about whether reduced demand can be considered an economic justification for price increases. For example, if a service’s customer base drops drastically, can the provider raise prices to remain viable? Legally, the law does not provide a clear answer. Economically, it might qualify as an objective factor, but raising prices in such a situation risks alienating the remaining customers, potentially undermining the service’s survival.

Recent amendments to the Euro Introduction Act add new transparency requirements. Since August 8, large food chains and pharmacies must publish the prices of goods from the “large consumer basket” daily on their websites by 7 a.m. This information must also be submitted to the Consumer Price Index. The basket includes over 850 products, and the Commission has identified 101 items for close monitoring, including bread, milk, cheese, eggs, fruit, vegetables, alcohol, cigarettes, and select medicines. Detailed technical guidelines dictate the format and structure of the data submission, creating what could be a daily table spanning around a hundred pages per chain.

In practice, this information should be accessible to consumers through a publicly maintained portal by the Consumer Protection Commission. However, so far, the portal has not been launched. Traders argue that daily reporting is burdensome, requiring additional personnel. Programming experts counter that existing systems in large chains already track this data, and extraction for submission should be manageable.

The reporting requirement applies to all food chains with annual turnovers over 10 million leva, as well as major pharmacies. A two-month grace period following August 8 allowed chains to adjust without fines, but from October 8 onward, non-compliance will incur strict penalties: first-time violations carry fines of 10,000 to 100,000 leva, while repeat violations could reach 200,000 leva.

While authorities prepare for full implementation, consumer monitoring continues. A sample basket tracked from May to September revealed modest inflation. Prices for bread and pork remained stable, while other items generally increased slightly. Eggs, however, saw a minor decrease of one stotinka. Overall, the seven products monitored rose from 50.30 leva in May to 51.57 leva in September, reflecting a 2.5% increase over three months.

The combination of legal frameworks, monitoring systems, and daily reporting aims to give consumers confidence that price increases remain justified and transparent as Bulgaria transitions to the euro. Authorities emphasize that both traders and regulators must take their responsibilities seriously to maintain fairness and prevent unjustified hikes during this critical period.

Source: Nova TV

