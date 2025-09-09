Rising Ukrainian Spirit Amid War: Bulgarian Delegation Witnesses Resilience and Challenges

The Kremlin continues to attack civilians with brutal and cynical tactics, even as Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and NATO work tirelessly toward peace, stated Ukraine’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk. Speaking at a press conference following the Prayer Breakfast commemorating Ukraine’s Independence Day, Ilashchuk emphasized that the Russian regime persists in shelling civilian areas, destroying infrastructure, and taking lives, despite ongoing international efforts to halt the war.

Chairman of the Atlantic Club, Solomon Passy, highlighted the extraordinary rise of national spirit he observed in Ukraine during the Independence Day celebrations and the Prayer Breakfast in Kyiv. Accompanied by PR expert Maxim Behar and former Defense Minister Velizar Shalamanov, Passy remarked that the Ukrainian population is mobilized in an unprecedented way, showing faith in their future and determination to resist aggression. He stressed that peace must be just and sustainable, warning against a superficial settlement that fails to address justice.

Behar clarified that their visit was not political but a gesture of personal support for Ukraine, representing the Atlantic Club in Bulgaria. Shalamanov expressed admiration for Kiev, noting the dual challenges of front-line combat and persistent terrorist attacks, as well as the ongoing information war, stressing the importance of understanding and engaging with Ukraine’s situation.

Ambassador Ilashchuk expressed gratitude to Bulgaria, its institutions, and NGOs for their support. She noted that the Bulgarian delegation, including politicians, former ministers, and public figures, witnessed firsthand the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people among the 1,008 high-level guests invited to Kyiv by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Meanwhile, MEP Radan Kanev, speaking at the opening of the European Parliament’s autumn political session, stressed that Ukraine must pursue EU membership. He cautioned that the process would be complex, given the ongoing severe war and the enormous challenges of rebuilding the economy, state, and infrastructure. Kanev suggested that Ukraine’s eventual EU integration might differ from previous enlargements, reflecting the changed global and European landscape.

Kanev also highlighted the need for Europe to invest more in defense, citing Bulgaria as an example, and reminded that neither EU nor NATO membership guarantees security as it did in the past. He stressed that fundamental democratic principles and the market economy require active protection. Kanev concluded that Bulgaria must work closely with European allies to ensure the durability of democracy, economic freedom, and shared European values over the coming decade.