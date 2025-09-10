Bulgaria’s Weather on September 10: Hot Inland, Cooler on the Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro: How Authorities Will Curb Unjustified Price Hikes
Inflation and rising prices remain the main concerns for Bulgarian consumers as the country prepares to adopt the euro
On Tuesday, September 10, Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with intervals of scattered middle and high clouds across the country. Winds will blow from the east-southeast, generally weak to moderate, with stronger currents expected over Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum daily temperatures will remain high, ranging between 29°C and 34°C. In Sofia, daytime highs are forecast to reach around 30°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will also be mostly sunny, though some broken cloudiness will appear throughout the day. An easterly to southeasterly wind will prevail, light to moderate in strength. Temperatures along the coast will be more moderate compared to inland areas, with expected highs between 26°C and 28°C. The seawater temperature will remain comfortable, hovering around 24°C to 25°C, while wave height is projected at 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountain regions, the day will start mainly sunny, but temporary increases in cloudiness are expected, which could bring scattered showers in some areas. Winds will come from the south-southwest, moderate in force. Daytime temperatures will vary by altitude, reaching around 24°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to about 17°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
The forest fire in Rila has been active for thirteen consecutive days, with the affected area now estimated at 2,600 decares
On Monday, September 9, the weather across most of Bulgaria will remain predominantly sunny
Saturday will bring mostly sunny conditions across the country, with occasional high clouds
Wildfires contributed significantly to air pollution last year, releasing a "witches' brew" of harmful pollutants that can affect air quality even continents away
The wildfire in Rila National Park continues to expand, now into its eighth day
On Thursday, September 5, Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny conditions, with scattered high clouds passing across much of the country
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink