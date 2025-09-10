Bulgaria’s Weather on September 10: Hot Inland, Cooler on the Black Sea Coast

On Tuesday, September 10, Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with intervals of scattered middle and high clouds across the country. Winds will blow from the east-southeast, generally weak to moderate, with stronger currents expected over Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum daily temperatures will remain high, ranging between 29°C and 34°C. In Sofia, daytime highs are forecast to reach around 30°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will also be mostly sunny, though some broken cloudiness will appear throughout the day. An easterly to southeasterly wind will prevail, light to moderate in strength. Temperatures along the coast will be more moderate compared to inland areas, with expected highs between 26°C and 28°C. The seawater temperature will remain comfortable, hovering around 24°C to 25°C, while wave height is projected at 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, the day will start mainly sunny, but temporary increases in cloudiness are expected, which could bring scattered showers in some areas. Winds will come from the south-southwest, moderate in force. Daytime temperatures will vary by altitude, reaching around 24°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to about 17°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)