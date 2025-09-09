Massacre in Donetsk: 21 Civilians Slaughtered While Collecting Pensions

At least 21 people were killed and as many injured on September 9 after a Russian airstrike hit the front-line village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian officials reported. The strike occurred at around 12:30 p.m. local time, just as residents had gathered to collect their pensions. Authorities confirmed that the attack targeted civilians directly, calling it a deliberate act of terror rather than a military operation.

Governor Vadym Filashkin announced the figures, stressing the brutality of the assault. Footage from the scene showed a damaged postal service vehicle surrounded by bodies. Emergency workers, medics, and police officers immediately began operations at the site to assist survivors and assess the extent of the devastation.

At least 21 civilians were killed and more than two dozen injured following a barbaric direct Russian strike with an air bomb on ordinary people lined up to receive pensions in the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region.



This heinous crime demands worldwide condemnation and… pic.twitter.com/HrY9xL5NNb — Andrii Sybiha ???????? (@andrii_sybiha) September 9, 2025

The village of Yarova lies only 7–9 kilometers from the line of contact and about 20 kilometers north of Sloviansk. Its proximity to Russian-controlled territory has long made it vulnerable. Local officials and witnesses suggested that the strike may have been guided by leaked coordinates, as the postal vehicle distributing pensions had been parked under trees in line with updated safety protocols.

A horrific russian strike on Yarova in Donetsk region. A bomb hit people as they stood in line for pensions. Preliminary reports say over 21 people were killed.



Condolences to the families.

Such crimes must not go unpunished. The world must react. pic.twitter.com/yB0KyxXAje — Андрій Садовий (@AndriySadovyi) September 9, 2025

Ihor Smilianskyi, the head of Ukraine’s state postal operator Ukrposhta, confirmed that one of the organization’s employees, Yuliia, was wounded in the attack. He said her life was saved thanks to the quick response of a company driver, and she is now in hospital. Smilianskyi added that Ukrposhta, together with local administrations, is reviewing pension delivery procedures in front-line settlements to reduce risks while still ensuring people receive essential support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted sharply, calling the bombing “pure terrorism.” He demanded a firm response from the international community, urging the United States, Europe, and the G20 to take stronger measures. “The world must not remain silent, must not stay idle,” he said, stressing that Russia continues to strike civilians while avoiding tougher sanctions.

This attack follows a series of deadly strikes across Donetsk Oblast. Just a day earlier, on September 8, Russian bombardments in the region killed at least six civilians and wounded ten more. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has regularly targeted civilian infrastructure and residential areas, from major cities like Kyiv to smaller front-line communities, leaving thousands dead or injured.

Despite repeated attempts by U.S. President Donald Trump to negotiate an end to the war, recent months have seen Moscow escalate its aerial assaults. For Ukraine, the attack on Yarova stands as another stark reminder of the relentless toll exacted on its civilian population.

Sources: