Dutch Cities Overwhelmed: No More Room for Ukrainian Refugees

World » UKRAINE | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01
Bulgaria: Dutch Cities Overwhelmed: No More Room for Ukrainian Refugees

Municipalities across the Netherlands have signaled that they are running out of capacity to accommodate additional Ukrainians seeking temporary protection in the country, according to reports from NOS, cited by European Pravda.

The Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) described the situation as critical, emphasizing that resources for receiving new refugees - including Ukrainians - are stretched to their limits and urging the national government to take immediate action. Currently, roughly 300 Ukrainians arrive in the country each week. Most are women with children, though some men also arrive seeking work. Municipalities report that nearly all available accommodation options are fully occupied.

In Utrecht, authorities say they were recently forced to refuse registrations to Ukrainians for the first time. Officials warn that funding shortages may soon force the closure of existing reception centres. Many of these facilities are rented rather than municipally owned, complicating expansion plans, as former office buildings used for accommodation often require significant financial guarantees before they can be repurposed.

In Dordrecht, near Rotterdam, officials regularly have to turn away new arrivals and face uncertainty regarding half of the Ukrainians already housed, as the rental contract for a key building expires in February and no alternative accommodations have been secured.

Legally, municipalities cannot refuse housing applications. In Groningen, a precedent has been set where Ukrainian citizens successfully challenged a refusal in court, and the city has since lodged an appeal. This legal framework adds additional pressure on municipalities to find solutions.

Local authorities are calling for a “long-term plan and additional funding” from the national government. In response, the Ministry of Asylum and Migration acknowledged the problem and is exploring potential solutions. One option under consideration is allowing co-payment for housing for Ukrainians who have an income.

The Netherlands currently ranks fourth in the EU for the number of Ukrainian refugees received per capita, following Czechia, Poland, and Germany.

Meanwhile, other EU countries are also facing debates over Ukrainian arrivals: Poland is preparing a new draft law on assistance for Ukrainians after President Andrzej Duda vetoed previous measures, while in Czechia, a populist party leader has called for a review of all Ukrainian residence permits.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dutch, refugees, Ukrainian

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Forces Seen as Key to European Stability While Kremlin Rejects Foreign Troops

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized on September 3 that a strong Ukrainian military represents the foremost security guarantee for Europe, particularly as Russia shows no willingness to halt its aggression

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

'Revival' Alleges Ukrainian Criminal Network Behind Illegal Construction and Logging in Bulgaria

Representatives of the "Revival" party held a press briefing in Varna on Monday, raising alarm over illegal construction and large-scale deforestation in the Baba Alino area

Politics | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 14:15

Former Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andrii Parubii Shot Dead in Lviv

Former parliament speaker and prominent Ukrainian politician Andrii Parubii was killed in a shooting in Lviv on August 30

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 14:31

Italy Arrests Ukrainian National Linked to 2022 Nord Stream Explosions

Italian police have detained a Ukrainian national suspected of taking part in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 15:23

Rising Attacks Prompt Forced Evacuation of Over 1,800 Children in Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have ordered the compulsory evacuation of families with children from several locations in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:45

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense Offers Seaside Retreat to Ukrainian Children of Fallen Servicemen

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defense to host a summer holiday in Bulgaria for children from Ukraine and their accompanying guardians

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 15:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Massacre in Donetsk: 21 Civilians Slaughtered While Collecting Pensions

At least 21 people were killed and as many injured on September 9 after a Russian airstrike hit the front-line village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 14:38

Record Russian Drone and Missile Barrage Hits Ukraine, Kyiv Government Building Damaged

Overnight on September 7, Ukraine endured one of the largest Russian drone and missile barrages since the full-scale invasion began

World » Ukraine | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:07

Zelensky Rejects Moscow Invitation, Demands Putin Come to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly dismissed Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invitation to hold talks in Moscow, insisting that the only acceptable venue would be Kyiv

World » Ukraine | September 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:46

Putin’s Stark Warning: Any Western Troops in Ukraine Will Be Targeted

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any Western troops deployed to Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets by the Russian military

World » Ukraine | September 5, 2025, Friday // 09:46

Macron: 26 Nations Commit to Ukraine’s Post-War Security, U.S. Role Still Under Review

After the Paris summit of the “Coalition of the Willing,” U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on Sept. 4 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders

World » Ukraine | September 5, 2025, Friday // 08:34

Ukrainian Forces Seen as Key to European Stability While Kremlin Rejects Foreign Troops

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized on September 3 that a strong Ukrainian military represents the foremost security guarantee for Europe, particularly as Russia shows no willingness to halt its aggression

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria