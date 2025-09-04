Dutch Cities Overwhelmed: No More Room for Ukrainian Refugees

Municipalities across the Netherlands have signaled that they are running out of capacity to accommodate additional Ukrainians seeking temporary protection in the country, according to reports from NOS, cited by European Pravda.

The Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) described the situation as critical, emphasizing that resources for receiving new refugees - including Ukrainians - are stretched to their limits and urging the national government to take immediate action. Currently, roughly 300 Ukrainians arrive in the country each week. Most are women with children, though some men also arrive seeking work. Municipalities report that nearly all available accommodation options are fully occupied.

In Utrecht, authorities say they were recently forced to refuse registrations to Ukrainians for the first time. Officials warn that funding shortages may soon force the closure of existing reception centres. Many of these facilities are rented rather than municipally owned, complicating expansion plans, as former office buildings used for accommodation often require significant financial guarantees before they can be repurposed.

In Dordrecht, near Rotterdam, officials regularly have to turn away new arrivals and face uncertainty regarding half of the Ukrainians already housed, as the rental contract for a key building expires in February and no alternative accommodations have been secured.

Legally, municipalities cannot refuse housing applications. In Groningen, a precedent has been set where Ukrainian citizens successfully challenged a refusal in court, and the city has since lodged an appeal. This legal framework adds additional pressure on municipalities to find solutions.

Local authorities are calling for a “long-term plan and additional funding” from the national government. In response, the Ministry of Asylum and Migration acknowledged the problem and is exploring potential solutions. One option under consideration is allowing co-payment for housing for Ukrainians who have an income.

The Netherlands currently ranks fourth in the EU for the number of Ukrainian refugees received per capita, following Czechia, Poland, and Germany.

Meanwhile, other EU countries are also facing debates over Ukrainian arrivals: Poland is preparing a new draft law on assistance for Ukrainians after President Andrzej Duda vetoed previous measures, while in Czechia, a populist party leader has called for a review of all Ukrainian residence permits.