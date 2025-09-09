Bulgarian Citizen Seeks Vladivostok Residency, Citing 'Persecution' of Russian Culture at Home

Germany and France Target Russian Lukoil, Raising Stakes for Bulgaria
Germany and France are advocating for the inclusion of Russian oil giant Lukoil in the European Union’s upcoming 19th sanctions package targeting Russia over the war in Ukraine
Bulgarian citizen Georgi Iliev, 53, has filed for permanent residency in Vladivostok, citing what he describes as persecution of the Russian language and culture in Bulgaria, Dnevnik reported, citing Russian tabloid "Аргументы и Факты". Iliev has invoked a decree issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin in August of last year, which offers humanitarian assistance to individuals who uphold traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.
According to the tabloid, Iliev’s decision was influenced by his participation in the Victory Parade in Moscow. Upon returning to Sofia, he was detained and questioned by Bulgarian police. While his parents have expressed support for his move, other members of his family are reportedly less approving.
Iliev plans to seek employment in Vladivostok as a construction worker or driver. His application is part of a wider trend in Russia’s Primorsky Krai, where authorities have received 51 such requests for permanent residence, 45 of which originate from South Korea.
Bulgaria and Montenegro are taking steps to establish a direct air connection between their capitals, Sofia and Podgorica
Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bulgaria has exported arms worth 13 billion leva (6.65 billion euros), marking a historic surge in the country’s defense industry
NATO Deputy Secretary-General Radmila Šekerinska highlighted Bulgaria’s “exceptional potential” in developing its defense industry during her meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the Council of Ministers
Bulgaria is set to receive over 650 million euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) by mid-October, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced
A new sensor line has been inaugurated along the Bulgarian-Turkish border near the village of Krainovo
