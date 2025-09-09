Bulgarian Citizen Seeks Vladivostok Residency, Citing 'Persecution' of Russian Culture at Home

Politics | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 14:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Citizen Seeks Vladivostok Residency, Citing 'Persecution' of Russian Culture at Home @Wikimedia Commons

Bulgarian citizen Georgi Iliev, 53, has filed for permanent residency in Vladivostok, citing what he describes as persecution of the Russian language and culture in Bulgaria, Dnevnik reported, citing Russian tabloid "Аргументы и Факты". Iliev has invoked a decree issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin in August of last year, which offers humanitarian assistance to individuals who uphold traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.

According to the tabloid, Iliev’s decision was influenced by his participation in the Victory Parade in Moscow. Upon returning to Sofia, he was detained and questioned by Bulgarian police. While his parents have expressed support for his move, other members of his family are reportedly less approving.

Iliev plans to seek employment in Vladivostok as a construction worker or driver. His application is part of a wider trend in Russia’s Primorsky Krai, where authorities have received 51 such requests for permanent residence, 45 of which originate from South Korea.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Vladivostok, Russia

Related Articles:

Germany and France Target Russian Lukoil, Raising Stakes for Bulgaria

Germany and France are advocating for the inclusion of Russian oil giant Lukoil in the European Union’s upcoming 19th sanctions package targeting Russia over the war in Ukraine

Business » Energy | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 12:36

Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov Ends Formula 3 Season as Vice-Champion

Nikola Tsolov finished the Formula 3 season as vice-champion after securing second place in the feature race of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:12

Record Russian Drone and Missile Barrage Hits Ukraine, Kyiv Government Building Damaged

Overnight on September 7, Ukraine endured one of the largest Russian drone and missile barrages since the full-scale invasion began

World » Ukraine | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:07

Bulgarian Showdown in New York Ends with Ivanov Lifting the US Open Trophy

Ivan Ivanov claimed his second consecutive junior Grand Slam title after defeating Alexander Vasilev in an all-Bulgarian final at the US Open

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 18:53

The Von der Leyen GPS Incident: This Wasn't A Targeted Russian Attack

On August 31, 2025, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft experienced GPS navigation issues while approaching Plovdiv Airport in Bulgaria.

Novinite Insider » Opinions | September 6, 2025, Saturday // 16:46

Google Goes Dark Across Eastern Europe - Did Russia Do It?

On Thursday morning, millions of users across Eastern Europe found themselves cut off from essential Google services - the search engine, Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, Google Drive

Novinite Insider » Features | September 6, 2025, Saturday // 13:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Rising Ukrainian Spirit Amid War: Bulgarian Delegation Witnesses Resilience and Challenges

The Kremlin continues to attack civilians with brutal and cynical tactics, even as Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and NATO work tirelessly toward peace,

Politics | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 15:10

Bulgaria and Montenegro Launch Plans for First-Ever Direct Flights Between Capitals

Bulgaria and Montenegro are taking steps to establish a direct air connection between their capitals, Sofia and Podgorica

Politics » Diplomacy | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 10:15

Bulgaria’s Arms Exports Reach €6.65 Billion Since Ukraine War Began

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bulgaria has exported arms worth 13 billion leva (6.65 billion euros), marking a historic surge in the country’s defense industry

Politics » Defense | September 8, 2025, Monday // 09:08

Bulgaria Ready to Support Ukraine’s Security, NATO Deputy Chief Notes Country’s Defense Potential

NATO Deputy Secretary-General Radmila Šekerinska highlighted Bulgaria’s “exceptional potential” in developing its defense industry during her meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the Council of Ministers

Politics | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:18

Bulgaria to Receive Over €650 Million from EU Recovery Plan by Mid-October

Bulgaria is set to receive over 650 million euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) by mid-October, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced

Politics | September 5, 2025, Friday // 16:27

Bulgaria Unveils High-Tech Sensor Line, Pledges Model Border with Turkey

A new sensor line has been inaugurated along the Bulgarian-Turkish border near the village of Krainovo

Politics | September 5, 2025, Friday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria