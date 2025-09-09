Bulgarian citizen Georgi Iliev, 53, has filed for permanent residency in Vladivostok, citing what he describes as persecution of the Russian language and culture in Bulgaria, Dnevnik reported, citing Russian tabloid "Аргументы и Факты". Iliev has invoked a decree issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin in August of last year, which offers humanitarian assistance to individuals who uphold traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.

According to the tabloid, Iliev’s decision was influenced by his participation in the Victory Parade in Moscow. Upon returning to Sofia, he was detained and questioned by Bulgarian police. While his parents have expressed support for his move, other members of his family are reportedly less approving.

Iliev plans to seek employment in Vladivostok as a construction worker or driver. His application is part of a wider trend in Russia’s Primorsky Krai, where authorities have received 51 such requests for permanent residence, 45 of which originate from South Korea.