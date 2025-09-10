Bulgaria Faces New COVID Wave: Infections Rising 30% Weekly, Experts Warn

Society » HEALTH | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces New COVID Wave: Infections Rising 30% Weekly, Experts Warn

COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria are rising sharply, with weekly increases of around 30%, signaling the onset of a new wave that could soon see the number of infections double. This concerning trend was highlighted by Prof. Iva Hristova, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, during her appearance on Nova TV. While many infections go unreported, official data nonetheless provides a clear picture of the virus’s resurgence, with the peak of this wave expected by the end of September.

Prof. Hristova explained that the upward trajectory of COVID-19 in Bulgaria mirrors patterns observed across Europe, where case numbers have grown by nearly 50%, from 22,000 in July to 35,000 in August. Although the total number of officially reported cases may seem low, it serves as a reliable indicator of the broader trend, as many people rely on home testing that is not reflected in official statistics.

The current wave appears to be relatively mild, and the healthcare system is not yet under significant strain. However, hospitalizations are gradually increasing, underscoring the need for vigilance. Prof. Hristova outlined symptoms that should prompt testing for COVID-19: high fever above 38°C, severe fatigue, throat irritation, runny nose, and persistent cough. She emphasized that the likelihood of a COVID-19 infection is high when these symptoms are present.

Regarding illness management, Prof. Hristova advised that some improvement in the first two days of symptoms is normal. Fever should typically resolve within one to two days. However, if the fever persists beyond the third day or if coughs worsen, it is essential to seek medical care, especially for individuals with chronic conditions or other underlying health issues.

To limit the spread of the virus, self-isolation remains the primary recommendation. “It is important to stay at home for at least a week, not only to recover fully but also to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others,” Prof. Hristova stressed. The guidance reflects a cautious approach aimed at protecting public health while allowing individuals to manage their illness safely.

The renewed surge in infections highlights the continued presence of COVID-19 in Bulgaria and Europe, reinforcing the need for awareness, timely testing, and adherence to isolation measures to prevent further spread.

Source: Nova TV

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Bulgaria, cases, Hristova

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro: How Authorities Will Curb Unjustified Price Hikes

Inflation and rising prices remain the main concerns for Bulgarian consumers as the country prepares to adopt the euro

Society | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Enters Top 10 List of Busiest Roads Worldwide

A recent study conducted by global car rental comparison platform DiscoverCars.com has ranked Bulgaria among the top ten countries with the busiest roads

Society | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 08:17

Expert Flags Lending Growth and Minimum Wage Issues as Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro

Stoyan Panchev, economist at the Expert Club for Economics and Politics, expressed confidence that loan interest rates in Bulgaria are unlikely to rise following the country’s entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 08:03

Bulgaria’s Weather on September 10: Hot Inland, Cooler on the Black Sea Coast

On Tuesday, September 10, Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with intervals of scattered middle and high clouds across the country.

Society » Environment | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Rising Ukrainian Spirit Amid War: Bulgarian Delegation Witnesses Resilience and Challenges

The Kremlin continues to attack civilians with brutal and cynical tactics, even as Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and NATO work tirelessly toward peace,

Politics | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 15:10

Controversy Over €64 Million Police Car and Motorcycle Procurement in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has officially opened the price bids in its record-breaking public procurement worth BGN 126 million (EUR 64.4 million), which envisions the purchase of nearly 1,000 patrol cars and around 300 police motorcycles

Society | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 15:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Healthy Life Expectancy Among Women - What’s Behind the Numbers?

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgarian women rank among the European Union’s healthiest, with life expectancy in good health trailing only that of women in Malta

Society » Health | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:20

COVID-19 Cases Surge Again in Bulgaria: Doctors Warn What’s Coming Next

With the onset of autumn, Bulgaria is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases

Society » Health | September 1, 2025, Monday // 16:05

Family Doctors Push for Adjusted Fees Amid Declining Practices in Bulgaria

Discussions are ongoing in Bulgaria about a potential adjustment to the user fee for visits to family doctors

Society » Health | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 09:30

Study Links COVID Vaccination to 200,000 Excess Deaths in Japan

A comprehensive new study by leading Japanese scientists has sparked heated debate after uncovering a troubling association between intensive COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and unusually high excess mortality rates in Japan.

Society » Health | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 14:01

Bulgaria Considers Price Lists on Pharmacy Doors Instead of Individual Labels

The National Pharmacy Chamber in Bulgaria has suggested that pharmacies could display a price list on their doors to inform customers of prescription drug prices

Society » Health | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 13:17

Fourth Medical Helicopter to Join Bulgaria’s Fleet, Helipad Opens in Southern Region

Bulgaria is set to expand its air medical services with the delivery of an additional medical helicopter in September

Society » Health | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 13:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria