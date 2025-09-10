Bulgaria Faces New COVID Wave: Infections Rising 30% Weekly, Experts Warn

COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria are rising sharply, with weekly increases of around 30%, signaling the onset of a new wave that could soon see the number of infections double. This concerning trend was highlighted by Prof. Iva Hristova, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, during her appearance on Nova TV. While many infections go unreported, official data nonetheless provides a clear picture of the virus’s resurgence, with the peak of this wave expected by the end of September.

Prof. Hristova explained that the upward trajectory of COVID-19 in Bulgaria mirrors patterns observed across Europe, where case numbers have grown by nearly 50%, from 22,000 in July to 35,000 in August. Although the total number of officially reported cases may seem low, it serves as a reliable indicator of the broader trend, as many people rely on home testing that is not reflected in official statistics.

The current wave appears to be relatively mild, and the healthcare system is not yet under significant strain. However, hospitalizations are gradually increasing, underscoring the need for vigilance. Prof. Hristova outlined symptoms that should prompt testing for COVID-19: high fever above 38°C, severe fatigue, throat irritation, runny nose, and persistent cough. She emphasized that the likelihood of a COVID-19 infection is high when these symptoms are present.

Regarding illness management, Prof. Hristova advised that some improvement in the first two days of symptoms is normal. Fever should typically resolve within one to two days. However, if the fever persists beyond the third day or if coughs worsen, it is essential to seek medical care, especially for individuals with chronic conditions or other underlying health issues.

To limit the spread of the virus, self-isolation remains the primary recommendation. “It is important to stay at home for at least a week, not only to recover fully but also to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others,” Prof. Hristova stressed. The guidance reflects a cautious approach aimed at protecting public health while allowing individuals to manage their illness safely.

The renewed surge in infections highlights the continued presence of COVID-19 in Bulgaria and Europe, reinforcing the need for awareness, timely testing, and adherence to isolation measures to prevent further spread.

Source: Nova TV