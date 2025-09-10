Bear Attacks Lambs Near Sopot: Locals and Monastery Staff Alarmed

Bulgaria: Bear Attacks Lambs Near Sopot: Locals and Monastery Staff Alarmed @Pixabay

Near Sopot, Bulgaria, a bear has been causing concern after attacking livestock and venturing into populated areas, BNR reported. This morning, monastery staff and locals who had come to prepare animals for a sacrifice were confronted with the grim scene: three lambs killed and a fourth dragged off by the bear. Observers also reported seeing a cub accompanying the adult animal.

In recent days, the bear has been descending into residential yards in the Manastirski Livadi villa area, raising safety concerns for both local residents and tourists exploring the Balkan countryside. Workers at VMZ-Sopot recounted that a few days ago, employees heading to the early shift were startled to encounter the bear and its cub along an alley in the Iganovo workshop.

Mayor Stanislav Stoenchev, aware of the repeated incidents, announced plans to send formal requests today to the Hunting and Fishing Society in Karlovo and the Karlovo Forestry Department, urging action to neutralize the bear. Eng. Zlatyu Klichev, director of the Karlovo Forestry Department, confirmed that he has been informed and will take the necessary measures.

Ecologists point out that Bulgaria’s bear population has grown significantly in recent years, yet there is a lack of nationwide measures to manage it. This unchecked increase poses an ongoing threat to both people and domestic animals, highlighting the need for decisive intervention.

