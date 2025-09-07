Xi Urges BRICS to Unite Against Unilateralism and Defend Global Trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the BRICS countries to jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system as he attended a virtual BRICS Summit in Beijing on Monday.



Xi noted that transformation unseen in a century is accelerating across the world, while hegemonism, unilateralism, and protectionism are getting more and more rampant. Trade wars and tariff wars waged by some country severely disrupt the world economy and undermine international trade rules, he said.



At this critical juncture, the Chinese president urged BRICS countries, standing at the forefront of the Global South, to act on the BRICS Spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system, advance greater BRICS cooperation, and build a community with a shared future for humanity.



To this end, Xi made three proposals.



First, BRICS countries should uphold multilateralism to defend international fairness and justice, said Xi.



History tells that multilateralism is the shared aspiration of the people and the overarching trend of the time. It provides an important underpinning for world peace and development, he said.



Xi said the Global Governance Initiative, which he proposed at the just-concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, is aimed at galvanizing joint global action for a more just and equitable global governance system.



He called on BRICS countries to follow the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, and safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, so as to cement the foundations of multilateralism.



He also urged BRICS to actively promote greater democracy in international relations, increase the representation and voice of Global South countries, and improve the global governance system through reform, so as to fully mobilize resources from all quarters and tackle more effectively the common challenges for humanity.



Second, BRICS countries should uphold openness and win-win cooperation to safeguard the international economic and trade order, said Xi.



Economic globalization is an irresistible trend of history, and no countries can thrive without an international environment of open cooperation, and no country can afford to retreat to self-imposed isolation. No matter how the international landscape may evolve, BRICS countries must stay committed to building an open global economy, so as to share opportunities and achieve win-win outcomes in openness, he said.



The Chinese president noted that efforts must be made to uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and oppose all forms of protectionism, promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, place development at the heart of our international agenda, and ensure that Global South countries participate in international cooperation as equals and share in the fruits of development.



Third, BRICS countries should uphold solidarity and cooperation to foster synergy for common development, Xi noted.



Pointing out that BRICS countries account for nearly half of the world's population, around 30 percent of global economic output, and one-fifth of global trade, he said with their major natural resources, big manufacturers and vast markets, the more closely they work together, the more resilient, resourceful and effective BRICS countries are in addressing external risks and challenges.



China is ready to work with fellow BRICS countries to implement the Global Development Initiative and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, leverage its respective strengths, deepen practical cooperation, and make its business, financial, scientific and technological cooperation more productive, so as to strengthen the foundation, momentum and impact of greater BRICS cooperation and deliver more practical benefits to the people, said Xi.

Source: CCTV+