Nepal in Turmoil: 19 Dead, Social Media Ban Lifted, Calls Grow for PM Oli’s Resignation

World | Author: ANI |September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Nepal in Turmoil: 19 Dead, Social Media Ban Lifted, Calls Grow for PM Oli’s Resignation

Protesters in Nepal set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur on Tuesday morning, as the nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day, The Himalayan Times reported.

According to police, demonstrators initially pelted stones at the minister's house before the situation escalated into arson.
There was some vandalism and a small fire incident, though the situation has now been brought under control, The Himalayan Times reported.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported at the minister's residence, but the attack underscores the growing unrest.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that India is monitoring the developments in Nepal closely and mourned the loss of lives in the protests. The MEA appealed for restraint and resolving of issues through dialogue.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA statement read.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities."

Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari on Tuesday resigned from his post, condemning the government's crackdown that led to the deaths of 19 people during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal a day ago, as per local media reports.

Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests, according to Kathmandu Post. His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak who stepped down taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests on Monday.

Day after Govt revokes ban on social media, fresh protests hit Nepal as demonstrators seek PM Oli's dismissal

Protesters in Nepal took to the streets again on Tuesday morning, a day after the country lifted a social media ban that led to clashes between protesters and police in which at least 19 people died, according to local media.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of the Nepalese capital, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted, the Himalayan Times reported today.

The previous curfew imposed yesterday, which expired at 5 am today, was replaced by the fresh order taking effect at 8:30 am.
Protestors were seen today blocking roads outside the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other places, Kathmandu Post said.

The move comes after security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari on Monday, leaving at least 19 dead and hundreds injured, making it the deadliest crackdown on civilian protests in recent years, according to the Himalayan Times. The protesters are demonstrating against what they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns.

One of the protesters today told ANI, "Yesterday, many students were killed and the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, should leave the nation...Students should continue to raise their voice..." A retired Nepal Army Colonel Madhav Sundar Khadga said, "I was also working on the mega campaign against corruption for six months. My son was with me yesterday...I was in a different area near my home. I called him up three times, he did not receive the call. After 4 pm, the phone was switched off. Then I came here...I came to the Police but they hit me...I want the President to dissolve this Government..."

As per the Nepal government, at least 19 people who died over 250 people were injured in the yesterday's protest that also took place in places outside Kathmandu. A decision to lift the ban on social media sites was made after an emergency cabinet meeting late on Monday. The ban was put in place last week on sites which did not comply with a deadline to register with Nepal's ministry of communication and information technology.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli issued a statement late on Monday evening announced that the social media ban that was put in place last week has been lifted. In the statement, Oli rather blamed "infiltration by various vested interest groups" behind Monday's violence. The government would set up a panel to investigate the protests, Oli said and added the government would offer financial "relief" to victims and provide free treatment to those injured.

Source: ANI

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nepal, protest, corruption

Related Articles:

'Resistance Against Dictatorship': Sofia Protest Targets Sarafov, Peevski, and Captured Institutions

Citizens gathered in central Sofia on Wednesday evening to voice their anger against corruption and the concentration of political power, joining a protest under the slogan “Resistance Against Dictatorship”

Politics | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:38

Chaos in Sofia: Protesters Storm Bulgaria's Parliament Demanding 'Resign Now!'

A civil protest erupted in front of Bulgaria’s National Assembly on the first day of the autumn parliamentary session

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 12:21

'Revival' Calls for Demonstration Against EC President’s Bulgarian Visit

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian right-wing political party “Revival,” has called for a protest against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s upcoming visit to Bulgaria

Politics | August 29, 2025, Friday // 12:35

Pleven Residents Protest Severe Water Shortages, Demand Urgent Action

Hundreds of residents of Pleven took to the streets on Sunday evening to demonstrate against the persistent water shortage in the city

Society » Environment | August 18, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Students and Citizens Rally Against Corruption, Demand Early Elections in Serbia

Anti-government protests in Serbia escalated Thursday, with demonstrators targeting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) offices in Novi Sad

World » Southeast Europe | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:19

Violence in Serbian Cities Marks Major Escalation of Anti-Government Movement

At least 50 people were injured in the northern Serbian town of Vrbas on Tuesday evening after violent clashes broke out between protesters, activists from the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and police

World » Southeast Europe | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 09:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

BREAKING: Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership in Qatar in Apparent Assassination Attempt

Israel reportedly carried out a targeted strike against Hamas leadership in Doha

World | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 16:25

Dutch Cities Overwhelmed: No More Room for Ukrainian Refugees

Municipalities across the Netherlands have signaled that they are running out of capacity to accommodate additional Ukrainians seeking temporary protection in the country

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01

Massacre in Donetsk: 21 Civilians Slaughtered While Collecting Pensions

At least 21 people were killed and as many injured on September 9 after a Russian airstrike hit the front-line village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 14:38

Türkiye: 'Humanitarian Aid Must Immediately Be Allowed Into Gaza; All Blockades Must Be Fully Lifted'

Under the auspices of the AK Party Chairmanship for Human Rights, a delegation of 30 members, including MPs and representatives from the People's Alliance (AK Party, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the Great Unity Party (BBP)), held a press conf

World | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 12:18

Xi Urges BRICS to Unite Against Unilateralism and Defend Global Trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the BRICS countries to jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system as he attended a virtual BRICS Summit in Beijing on Monday

World | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 12:06

Romania, Czechia, and Hungary Expose KGB-Linked Belarusian Espionage Ring Across Europe

Authorities in Romania, Czechia, and Hungary have jointly uncovered and dismantled a Belarusian espionage network that had been operating across Europe

World » EU | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria