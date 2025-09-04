Nepal in Turmoil: 19 Dead, Social Media Ban Lifted, Calls Grow for PM Oli’s Resignation

Protesters in Nepal set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur on Tuesday morning, as the nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day, The Himalayan Times reported.

According to police, demonstrators initially pelted stones at the minister's house before the situation escalated into arson.

There was some vandalism and a small fire incident, though the situation has now been brought under control, The Himalayan Times reported.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported at the minister's residence, but the attack underscores the growing unrest.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that India is monitoring the developments in Nepal closely and mourned the loss of lives in the protests. The MEA appealed for restraint and resolving of issues through dialogue.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA statement read.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities."

Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari on Tuesday resigned from his post, condemning the government's crackdown that led to the deaths of 19 people during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal a day ago, as per local media reports.

Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests, according to Kathmandu Post. His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak who stepped down taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests on Monday.

Day after Govt revokes ban on social media, fresh protests hit Nepal as demonstrators seek PM Oli's dismissal

Protesters in Nepal took to the streets again on Tuesday morning, a day after the country lifted a social media ban that led to clashes between protesters and police in which at least 19 people died, according to local media.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of the Nepalese capital, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted, the Himalayan Times reported today.

The previous curfew imposed yesterday, which expired at 5 am today, was replaced by the fresh order taking effect at 8:30 am.

Protestors were seen today blocking roads outside the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other places, Kathmandu Post said.

The move comes after security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari on Monday, leaving at least 19 dead and hundreds injured, making it the deadliest crackdown on civilian protests in recent years, according to the Himalayan Times. The protesters are demonstrating against what they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns.

One of the protesters today told ANI, "Yesterday, many students were killed and the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, should leave the nation...Students should continue to raise their voice..." A retired Nepal Army Colonel Madhav Sundar Khadga said, "I was also working on the mega campaign against corruption for six months. My son was with me yesterday...I was in a different area near my home. I called him up three times, he did not receive the call. After 4 pm, the phone was switched off. Then I came here...I came to the Police but they hit me...I want the President to dissolve this Government..."

As per the Nepal government, at least 19 people who died over 250 people were injured in the yesterday's protest that also took place in places outside Kathmandu. A decision to lift the ban on social media sites was made after an emergency cabinet meeting late on Monday. The ban was put in place last week on sites which did not comply with a deadline to register with Nepal's ministry of communication and information technology.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli issued a statement late on Monday evening announced that the social media ban that was put in place last week has been lifted. In the statement, Oli rather blamed "infiltration by various vested interest groups" behind Monday's violence. The government would set up a panel to investigate the protests, Oli said and added the government would offer financial "relief" to victims and provide free treatment to those injured.

Source: ANI