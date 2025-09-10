Bulgaria and Montenegro Launch Plans for First-Ever Direct Flights Between Capitals

Bulgaria and Montenegro are taking steps to establish a direct air connection between their capitals, Sofia and Podgorica, officials announced. The initiative follows the signing of a bilateral declaration on air transport cooperation by the transport ministers of the two countries during an official visit by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to Podgorica.

The agreement was initialed by Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov and Montenegro’s Minister of Transport Maja Vukicevic. Karadzhov described the declaration as a first step toward launching the direct route and confirmed that a joint expert working group has already been formed. The group includes officials from both transport ministries, aviation administrations, airport operators, and a Montenegrin airline, and will coordinate the route’s implementation.

Karadzhov emphasized Bulgaria’s readiness to assist any carrier seeking to operate flights between the two countries. “Bulgarian airport operators provide incentives for carriers opening new destinations. Montenegrin airlines can benefit from these programs,” he said. The ministers also discussed broader regional transport connectivity and shared Bulgaria’s experience in concessioning infrastructure projects, including airports and ports, which could inform Montenegro’s development plans.

Commemorating Historical Ties

During his visit, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov will unveil a bust of Prince Alexander I of Battenberg at the Faculty of Political Science at the University of Montenegro. The prince is celebrated for his role in the 1885 unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia, an event marking its 140th anniversary this year. Zhelyazkov is also scheduled to give a public lecture to students at the university.

The Bulgarian delegation accompanying the Prime Minister includes Transport Minister Karadzhov, Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh, and Health Minister Silvi Kirilov. They held bilateral meetings with their Montenegrin counterparts to discuss cooperation in transport, tourism, and healthcare.

Strengthening EU Ties and Regional Cooperation

Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria’s firm support for Montenegro’s EU path, describing the two countries as having a uniquely friendly relationship with no unresolved bilateral issues. “Our aim is to deepen economic and transport links, making travel and commerce between our countries easier,” he said. Prime Minister Milojko Spajic of Montenegro noted that all EU negotiation chapters should close by the end of 2026, with accession by 2028 considered a historic milestone. Spajic also highlighted the benefits of Montenegro adopting the euro, citing potential economic advantages for both countries.

The transport ministers’ aviation cooperation agreement marks the first practical step toward a Sofia-Podgorica air route. Karadzhov expressed hope that it could be realized soon, highlighting incentives available for Montenegrin carriers launching new flights.

Tourism ministers Borshosh and Simonida Kordic discussed joint initiatives under the Destination Balkans program and reviewed the 2025–2027 action plan. Bulgaria reported nearly 6,650 Montenegrin visitors in 2024, with first-half 2025 arrivals up by almost 26%. Kordic is expected to join the ministerial panel at the 9th UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv in October 2025.

Health ministers Silvi Kirilov and Vojislav Simun discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, including steps toward implementing the European Health Insurance Card in Montenegro. Proposals to amend the bilateral social security agreement will be submitted, with both sides committing to ongoing dialogue to ensure tangible results.