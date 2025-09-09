Romania, Czechia, and Hungary Expose KGB-Linked Belarusian Espionage Ring Across Europe

World » EU | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Romania, Czechia, and Hungary Expose KGB-Linked Belarusian Espionage Ring Across Europe @@biscz on "X"

Authorities in Romania, Czechia, and Hungary have jointly uncovered and dismantled a Belarusian espionage network that had been operating across Europe, officials confirmed on Sept. 8. The operation was carried out with support from Eurojust and included cooperation from Moldovan institutions.

According to the Czech Security and Information Service (BIS), the network was organized by Belarus’s State Security Committee (KGB) and aimed at recruiting agents and collecting classified intelligence across several European states. The network’s ability to operate widely was attributed to the freedom of movement within Europe, which allowed its agents to travel largely unhindered.

One of the most significant revelations of the investigation was the involvement of Alexandru Bălan, a former deputy head of Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Service (SIS). Bălan allegedly provided sensitive information to the Belarusian KGB and acted as a link between operatives. Romanian prosecutors reported that he passed Romanian state secrets to Belarus beginning in 2024 and continuing into the present. Authorities further suspect him of organizing meetings in Budapest with Belarusian intelligence officers, where he is believed to have given instructions and received payment for his collaboration. Bălan has since been arrested on charges of treason, a development confirmed by Moldova’s SIS through the national press agency IPN.

As part of the coordinated response, the Czech Foreign Ministry expelled a Belarusian intelligence officer who had been operating under diplomatic cover in Prague. The ministry stressed that it would not tolerate the misuse of diplomatic immunity for espionage activities.

Czech counterintelligence chief Michael Koudelka highlighted that the dismantled network is a clear example of how hostile intelligence services benefit from unrestricted movement across the Schengen area. He called for stronger measures to limit such activities, particularly by restricting the travel of Russian and Belarusian diplomats. Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský echoed this position, underscoring the need for coordinated European action to prevent intelligence operatives from abusing diplomatic privileges.

The exposure of this espionage ring comes as Belarus continues to act as a key ally of Russia in its full-scale war against Ukraine. Minsk has provided its territory for Russian military operations and deepened cooperation with Moscow as both regimes remain isolated from the West since 2022.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, europe, Belarusian, espionage

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Forces Seen as Key to European Stability While Kremlin Rejects Foreign Troops

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized on September 3 that a strong Ukrainian military represents the foremost security guarantee for Europe, particularly as Russia shows no willingness to halt its aggression

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Google Down in Eastern Europe (UPDATED)

Users across multiple Eastern European countries reported a significant and ongoing outage affecting a suite of Google services, causing widespread disruption to both work and daily life

World | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:22

'Colonial Era Is Now Over': Putin Slams Europe's Plans for Sanctions on India and China

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticised Europe's plans for sanctions targeting Moscow's economic partners

World | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:07

Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?

Over the past two decades, Bulgaria has seen a dramatic decline in the production of certain vegetables that once made the country a well-known name in Europe

Business » Industry | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:43

Romania Issues Air Alert Amid Russian Strikes Near Border

The General Inspectorate for Emergencies in Romania issued a warning via the RO-ALERT system for the northern area of Tulcea County overnight

World » Southeast Europe | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 10:53

Bulgaria and Romania Race for Rheinmetall Investment: Gunpowder Factories Set to Transform Both Countries

Gunpowder production and the manufacturing of NATO-standard 155 mm artillery shells are set to begin in Bulgaria under two upcoming joint-venture agreements with German defense giant Rheinmetall

Novinite Insider » Features | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 08:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

France Loses Its Fourth PM in Two Years: What Happens Next in Paris?

France is entering another stretch of political turmoil after Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly

World » EU | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:27

EU Plans Digital Euro Payments Even Without Internet Access

The European Union is planning for a future in which digital euro payments could be completed even in the absence of an internet connection

World » EU | September 8, 2025, Monday // 11:10

Bulgaria Insists North Macedonia Must Fully Honor 2022 EU Accession Commitments

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and European Council President Antonio Costa underlined that the Republic of North Macedonia must fully implement the agreements established in the European Consensus of July 2022

World » EU | September 5, 2025, Friday // 10:14

Lisbon in Mourning: Deadly Gloria Funicular Crash Claims 15 Lives

Portugal will observe a national day of mourning on September 4, following the derailment of Lisbon’s historic Gloria funicular, which left at least 15 people dead and 18 others injured in one of the capital’s busiest central districts.

World » EU | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:17

Bulgarians Least Optimistic About EU Benefits, Inflation Tops Concerns

The latest Eurobarometer survey reveals that Bulgarians remain the most skeptical in the European Union about the benefits of membership

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:16

Justice Minister Briefs Laura Kövesi on EU Funds Crime Reforms in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev briefed European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi in Luxembourg on forthcoming reforms aimed at improving the functioning of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria