Wildfires in Bulgaria: Rila Blaze Enters 13th Day, Sakar Fire Spreads to 7,000 Acres

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Wildfires in Bulgaria: Rila Blaze Enters 13th Day, Sakar Fire Spreads to 7,000 Acres

The forest fire in Rila has been active for thirteen consecutive days, with the affected area now estimated at 2,600 decares. Despite ongoing efforts, the risk of re-ignition remains high due to smoldering logs scattered along the fire’s front line. Crews are tackling these hotspots manually, as aerial assistance has not been requested for the past two days.

Firefighters, employees of Rila National Park, and volunteers are on the ground, supported by colleagues from Pirin National Park and forestry officials. According to park director Krasimir Andonov, yesterday’s rainfall significantly reduced the smoke and visible flames, providing some relief. Still, the battle continues this morning with more than 100 people expected to join the firefighting teams.

Andonov explained that crews are working on different fronts: firefighters from the eastern side, while teams from Pirin and forestry enterprises focus on the western and southwestern flanks. A water source was recently located on the southwestern edge, allowing pumps to be set up. This should ease the workload, as until now teams had to carry water manually over distances of 400–500 meters.

The director refrained from making predictions about when the blaze might be fully contained. He stressed that forest fires remain unpredictable, with underground burning posing a constant threat. The steep terrain adds further difficulty, as rolling pine cones and falling trees require crews to stay alert and work continuously with shovels. For now, the fire is described as burning at a low level, with hopes that sustained effort and favorable conditions will bring it under control.

Meanwhile, another major fire is raging in the Sakar mountain area, between the villages of Lisovo, Mladinovo, and Kostur in Svilengrad municipality. The blaze, which broke out yesterday afternoon, spread quickly and by the evening had already consumed around 5,000 acres. By today, the affected area has reached approximately 7,000 acres of forests, pastures, and vineyards.

In response, local authorities declared a partial state of emergency in Svilengrad municipality. Fourteen firefighting teams, comprising about 50 people, are on site, supported by volunteers from the Svilengrad formation and employees of forestry enterprises from Svilengrad, Topolovgrad, and Harmanli. Military personnel from the Haskovo army unit have also joined the effort.

According to Mitko Chakalov, director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection in Haskovo, lower night temperatures helped calm some of the fire activity, but renewed flare-ups are expected as daytime heat rises. Fire crews are cutting clearings to prevent further spread. Although a Cougar military helicopter assisted yesterday, no new flights are planned for today.

Chakalov emphasized that there is no immediate threat to nearby settlements. The situation remains serious, but with combined efforts of firefighters, soldiers, forestry workers, and volunteers, authorities hope to bring the flames under control in the coming days.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
  • Dir.bg
  • BNT
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, sakar, Rila

Related Articles:

Eighth Day of Blaze: Fire in Rila National Park Spreads Over 500 Acres

The wildfire in Rila National Park continues to expand, now into its eighth day

Society » Environment | September 5, 2025, Friday // 08:39

Firefront in Rila: Blaze Attacked from Two Sides

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze in Rila National Park, which has been active since last Thursday near the Simitli village of Gorno Osenovo

Society » Environment | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 11:13

Fire Rips Through Bulgarian Town: Eleven Homes Lost Amid Strong Winds

A large fire broke out in the Bulgarian town of Beloslav, completely destroying eleven houses, though fortunately no injuries have been reported

Society » Environment | September 1, 2025, Monday // 17:29

Bulgaria: Massive Fires Rage in Sarnitsa and Rila, Destroy Homes and Forests

A large fire swept through the town of Sarnitsa yesterday afternoon, destroying several buildings and leaving multiple families in distress

Society » Environment | August 29, 2025, Friday // 10:28

Bulgaria Allocates 7 Million Euros to Equip Disaster Response Volunteers

The Bulgarian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has announced the allocation of 14 million leva (7 million euros) to support volunteers operating in disaster situations

Society » Environment | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 13:37

Repeated Blaze Forces Evacuation at Textile Factory in Sliven

A fire broke out on Monday afternoon at the textile enterprise “Edoardo Miroglio” EAD in the industrial zone of Sliven

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 16:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s Weather on September 10: Hot Inland, Cooler on the Black Sea Coast

On Tuesday, September 10, Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with intervals of scattered middle and high clouds across the country.

Society » Environment | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Sunny September 9 Ahead: Highs Up to 33°C in Bulgaria

On Monday, September 9, the weather across most of Bulgaria will remain predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | September 8, 2025, Monday // 23:51

Warm and Mostly Sunny Weekend Expected Across Bulgaria

Saturday will bring mostly sunny conditions across the country, with occasional high clouds

Society » Environment | September 5, 2025, Friday // 17:07

Wildfires Drive Global Air Pollution, WMO Warns of Rising Health Risks

Wildfires contributed significantly to air pollution last year, releasing a "witches' brew" of harmful pollutants that can affect air quality even continents away

Society » Environment | September 5, 2025, Friday // 11:28

Eighth Day of Blaze: Fire in Rila National Park Spreads Over 500 Acres

The wildfire in Rila National Park continues to expand, now into its eighth day

Society » Environment | September 5, 2025, Friday // 08:39

Warm September 5: Up to 33°C, Cooler Conditions in the Mountains

On Thursday, September 5, Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny conditions, with scattered high clouds passing across much of the country

Society » Environment | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 17:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria