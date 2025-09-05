Wildfires in Bulgaria: Rila Blaze Enters 13th Day, Sakar Fire Spreads to 7,000 Acres

The forest fire in Rila has been active for thirteen consecutive days, with the affected area now estimated at 2,600 decares. Despite ongoing efforts, the risk of re-ignition remains high due to smoldering logs scattered along the fire’s front line. Crews are tackling these hotspots manually, as aerial assistance has not been requested for the past two days.

Firefighters, employees of Rila National Park, and volunteers are on the ground, supported by colleagues from Pirin National Park and forestry officials. According to park director Krasimir Andonov, yesterday’s rainfall significantly reduced the smoke and visible flames, providing some relief. Still, the battle continues this morning with more than 100 people expected to join the firefighting teams.

Andonov explained that crews are working on different fronts: firefighters from the eastern side, while teams from Pirin and forestry enterprises focus on the western and southwestern flanks. A water source was recently located on the southwestern edge, allowing pumps to be set up. This should ease the workload, as until now teams had to carry water manually over distances of 400–500 meters.

The director refrained from making predictions about when the blaze might be fully contained. He stressed that forest fires remain unpredictable, with underground burning posing a constant threat. The steep terrain adds further difficulty, as rolling pine cones and falling trees require crews to stay alert and work continuously with shovels. For now, the fire is described as burning at a low level, with hopes that sustained effort and favorable conditions will bring it under control.

Meanwhile, another major fire is raging in the Sakar mountain area, between the villages of Lisovo, Mladinovo, and Kostur in Svilengrad municipality. The blaze, which broke out yesterday afternoon, spread quickly and by the evening had already consumed around 5,000 acres. By today, the affected area has reached approximately 7,000 acres of forests, pastures, and vineyards.

In response, local authorities declared a partial state of emergency in Svilengrad municipality. Fourteen firefighting teams, comprising about 50 people, are on site, supported by volunteers from the Svilengrad formation and employees of forestry enterprises from Svilengrad, Topolovgrad, and Harmanli. Military personnel from the Haskovo army unit have also joined the effort.

According to Mitko Chakalov, director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection in Haskovo, lower night temperatures helped calm some of the fire activity, but renewed flare-ups are expected as daytime heat rises. Fire crews are cutting clearings to prevent further spread. Although a Cougar military helicopter assisted yesterday, no new flights are planned for today.

Chakalov emphasized that there is no immediate threat to nearby settlements. The situation remains serious, but with combined efforts of firefighters, soldiers, forestry workers, and volunteers, authorities hope to bring the flames under control in the coming days.

