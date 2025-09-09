France Loses Its Fourth PM in Two Years: What Happens Next in Paris?

France is entering another stretch of political turmoil after Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly, forcing him to resign after just nine months in office, France24 reported. At 74, Bayrou became the fourth prime minister to fall in two years under President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting the deep instability that has plagued Macron’s second term.

Bayrou’s government, which held only a minority in parliament, had put forward plans for €44 billion in spending cuts aimed at addressing France’s spiraling debt. But resistance to austerity measures proved fatal. His premiership has now collapsed, adding to a sequence of short-lived governments unable to navigate a fragmented legislature. Bayrou will hand in his resignation formally on Tuesday but is expected to remain as caretaker until a successor is found.

How did it come to this?

The roots of the crisis stretch back to June 2024, when Macron, reeling from losses in the European Parliament elections, called a snap parliamentary vote. He hoped to restore authority with a clear majority. Instead, the election produced a divided assembly with no stable governing coalition. The result has been months of deadlock, where each prime minister has struggled to push through even basic legislation such as the annual budget.

Michel Barnier, appointed in September last year, lasted barely three months before being ousted - the shortest tenure in the history of the Fifth Republic. Bayrou, chosen in December as a seasoned centrist ally, faced the same fate nine months later. His downfall underscores the near-impossible task of governing under such fractured circumstances. Meanwhile, calls from the far right and far left for early presidential elections are growing louder, though Macron has firmly ruled out resigning before his mandate ends in 2027.

France’s debt dilemma

At the heart of Bayrou’s agenda was France’s mounting debt burden. Successive governments have spent more than they raised, financing deficits through borrowing. By early 2025, public debt had reached €3.345 trillion - 114% of GDP - making France the eurozone’s third most indebted country after Greece and Italy. That equates to nearly €50,000 per citizen.

The budget deficit stood at 5.8% of GDP last year and is expected at 5.4% this year, well above the EU’s 3% target. With an ageing population drawing pensions and a shrinking working-age base, the strain on public finances continues to grow. Bayrou argued that generous social spending, particularly pensions, needed to be redefined if future generations were not to inherit a crisis. He described France as a country on “life support” and warned that the early-retirement mindset of the 1960s was no longer viable.

His proposals included raising the pension age further - after it was increased from 62 to 64 in 2023 - and reducing public holidays without wage compensation. Such measures were deeply unpopular. The left instead pressed for higher taxation rather than cuts, while Bayrou’s predecessor had also been toppled over similar reforms. Ultimately, Bayrou’s gamble to confront the issue head-on proved politically untenable.

What happens now?

France is bracing for another uncertain period. Macron must either appoint a fifth prime minister since 2023, or risk dissolving parliament and calling fresh elections - an option many argue would only reproduce the current stalemate.

Finding a successor will not be straightforward. Any nominee will need to avoid immediate rejection from opposition blocs, yet consensus is elusive. The appointment of Barnier and then Bayrou both took weeks of negotiations. In the meantime, Bayrou will remain caretaker. The far-right National Rally is pressing for dissolution of the assembly, while far-left forces are demanding Macron’s resignation, though this remains out of the question.

Who might succeed Bayrou?

Attention has turned to the left, which emerged as the largest bloc in the 2024 elections. Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure, with a group of 66 deputies, is seen as a potential candidate. Other names circulating include former prime minister Bernard Cazeneuve and veteran ex-minister Pierre Moscovici, currently head of the Cour des Comptes.

If Macron stays with his centrist and right-wing allies, several cabinet members are in the running. Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu, close to the president, is considered a frontrunner. Labour and Health Minister Catherine Vautrin, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, and Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin are also possible choices. Yet with the 2027 presidential race looming, many may see the premiership under Macron as politically toxic.

Broader implications

Bayrou’s defeat reflects not only domestic deadlock but also carries European consequences. His push for fiscal discipline aimed at reducing the deficit below 3% of GDP by 2029 was watched closely by markets. France’s borrowing costs are rising, edging close to those of Italy, with a Fitch credit rating decision due on September 12. While a repeat of the eurozone debt crisis is unlikely, Germany’s plans for expanded borrowing in 2026 could shift dynamics further.

At the European level, France’s instability may weaken Macron’s hand. Paris has been central in pressing for EU-level defense cooperation and industrial policy, but political fragility at home could limit France’s ability to deliver on commitments, including pledges of higher defense spending. Berlin, under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has worked to revive the Franco-German axis, but doubts now cloud how much Macron can still achieve.

Macron’s narrowing options

At home, Macron faces plummeting popularity. Protests and strikes are planned for mid-September, with unions threatening shutdowns. The National Assembly vote, which saw 364 lawmakers vote against Bayrou versus 194 in support, underscored just how isolated the government has become.

Opposition leaders now openly blame Macron. Socialists and Communists accused him of orchestrating instability, while the far left declared that if policies would not change, then the president himself must go. Marine Le Pen has insisted that new elections are inevitable, warning that Macron cannot hold the center together.

Some observers argue Macron may attempt a deal with moderate Socialists, centrists, or the conservative Republicans to construct a fragile minority government. Yet with elections for local office due in 2026, and with Macron approaching the end of his presidency, opposition parties have little incentive to rescue him. Even within party ranks, unity is fraying, as seen in the divided Republican vote on Bayrou’s confidence motion.

France therefore faces the prospect of continued drift, as the political center crumbles and both extremes prepare to capitalize. Macron, unlikely to quit, may turn even more toward foreign policy, where he can still project influence on Ukraine, the Middle East, and Europe’s role in global security. But at home, the government’s collapse lays bare a country struggling to govern itself - and a president running out of time and allies.

Sources: