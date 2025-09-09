Sunny September 9 Ahead: Highs Up to 33°C in Bulgaria

On Monday, September 9, the weather across most of Bulgaria will remain predominantly sunny. At times, clouds will increase, but they will not be significant enough to bring lasting changes. The wind will blow from the east-southeast, generally light to moderate in strength. Daytime temperatures will rise between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius, with the capital Sofia expected to record around 29 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be similar – sunshine will dominate the day. The wind there will also be moderate from the east-southeast, adding a refreshing breeze for beachgoers. Maximum daytime temperatures are forecast between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. The sea water temperature will hold steady at around 25 degrees, while waves are expected to reach 3 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale, signaling noticeable sea movement.

In the mountain areas, the day will again be mostly sunny, though temporary increases in cloud cover are expected. Localized rainfall is possible, particularly in Rila and Pirin mountains. Winds at higher elevations will be moderate, coming from the north-northwest. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, highs will reach about 23 degrees Celsius, while at 2,000 meters, temperatures will be closer to 16 degrees.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)