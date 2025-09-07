Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov Ends Formula 3 Season as Vice-Champion

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:12
Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov Ends Formula 3 Season as Vice-Champion

Nikola Tsolov finished the Formula 3 season as vice-champion after securing second place in the feature race of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the tenth and final round of the championship.

The race marked a historic double triumph for his team, Campos Racing. Tsolov’s teammate, Thailand’s Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, claimed victory in the final race of the team’s F3 campaign, celebrating his third win of the season and his first in a main race in 2025.

The Bulgarian driver once again demonstrated his maturity and teamwork, refraining from unnecessary risks in the closing laps to ensure Campos secured the one-two finish. This result brought Tsolov his sixth podium of the season, adding to his two victories earlier in the year.

Starting from fifth on the grid, Tsolov steadily moved up the order during a race disrupted by several incidents and safety car periods. By lap 13, he had taken the lead but was later overtaken by Inthraphuvasak, who went on to seal the win with a time of 44:11.907 minutes. Tsolov crossed the line just 0.732 seconds behind, while Mexican driver Noel León of Prema Racing completed the podium, 2.152 seconds adrift of the winner.

The overall Formula 3 champion for 2025 was Brazil’s Rafael Câmara, who finished fifth in Monza to secure the title with 166 points. Tsolov concluded his impressive season with 124 points, second overall, while his teammate Mari Boya of Spain took third place in the standings on 116 points after finishing ninth in the finale.

In the constructors’ championship, Campos Racing crowned its campaign with first place, amassing 314 points and edging out Trident, who ended the season second with 303.

Tsolov now looks ahead to the next step in his career, preparing to make the leap into Formula 2 next season.

