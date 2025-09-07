Record Russian Drone and Missile Barrage Hits Ukraine, Kyiv Government Building Damaged

Overnight on September 7, Ukraine endured one of the largest Russian drone and missile barrages since the full-scale invasion began, leaving at least four people dead and more than 44 wounded. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the figures, noting that emergency services remain at work across multiple cities hit in the attacks.

Kyiv was among the hardest struck. Local officials reported that a young mother and her newborn child were killed when a drone hit their residential block in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Witnesses described the devastation: the blast wave hurled the woman from her apartment, while her infant was later found lifeless beneath the rubble. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least seven residents were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman who required an urgent cesarean section after sustaining severe burns. Doctors managed to deliver her baby prematurely, but both mother and child remain in critical condition. Three other patients are in intensive care with extensive burns.

The overnight assault set several buildings ablaze in Kyiv, including three multi-story blocks in Sviatoshynskyi and another in the Darnytskyi district, where part of a four-story structure collapsed. Fires also spread to warehouses and parked cars, adding to the destruction. An elderly woman died inside a shelter in Darnytskyi, though the exact cause of death remains unclear. Residents described the terror of the night, with drones roaring overhead, walls collapsing, and families fleeing into the street amid shrapnel and flames.

In a first since the war began, central Kyiv’s Cabinet of Ministers building sustained a direct hit, sparking a fire that was brought under control by morning. Initial reports left uncertain whether the strike came from a missile, drone, or falling debris, but sources in Ukrainian media suggested the government complex had been deliberately targeted. The symbolism of the attack drew strong international reaction, with European leaders calling it a blunt rejection of ongoing peace efforts.

Across the country, other cities were also targeted. In Kryvyi Rih, Russia struck apartment blocks, businesses, and an educational facility, leaving at least three people hospitalized. Odesa saw residential buildings and civilian infrastructure hit, triggering multiple fires. In Poltava Oblast, drone debris damaged a municipal building, a bridge, and industrial facilities in Kremenchuk, while railway infrastructure in the region was also struck. Zaporizhzhia reported damage to an industrial workshop, though no casualties. Kyiv Oblast suffered damage in several districts, including Bucha, Brovary, and Fastiv.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported Russia launched an unprecedented 810 Shahed drones, alongside 13 cruise and ballistic missiles, overnight. Air defenses intercepted 747 drones and several missiles, but dozens still struck 33 locations nationwide. Explosions were recorded in Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Kremenchuk, with further impacts felt in surrounding areas.

The sheer scale of the attack reverberated beyond Ukraine. Poland scrambled its air force, supported by Dutch F-35s, as Russian drones neared its airspace, repeating a pattern of cross-border incidents that have intensified in recent weeks.

President Zelensky accused Moscow of deliberately escalating while talks could have begun months ago, calling the strikes “deliberate crimes that prolong the war.” He said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron, with both agreeing on new measures to reinforce Ukraine’s defense and coordinate diplomatic responses. Zelensky added that Ukraine and its partners would not allow Russia’s attacks to derail collective efforts.

European leaders condemned the strikes in unusually sharp terms. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Kremlin was “mocking diplomacy” and pledged stronger sanctions. French President Emmanuel Macron called the attacks “indiscriminate terror,” stressing France’s continued support for Ukraine’s defense. Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics underlined that Moscow “wants war, not peace,” while Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that delays in imposing a strong response had emboldened Putin. From Estonia to Moldova, leaders called for more weapons for Kyiv and harsher measures against Moscow.

The strikes also took place against the backdrop of faltering efforts to arrange direct talks between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow has repeatedly insisted any meeting must be in Moscow itself - an offer Zelensky dismissed days earlier, saying he could not travel to the capital of “a terrorist state” while his own country was under daily attack. U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz both acknowledged in recent weeks that such a meeting was unlikely.

