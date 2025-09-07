Bulgarian Showdown in New York Ends with Ivanov Lifting the US Open Trophy

Ivan Ivanov claimed his second consecutive junior Grand Slam title after defeating Alexander Vasilev in an all-Bulgarian final at the US Open. The world No. 1 junior and reigning Wimbledon champion prevailed 7-5, 6-3 in a match that marked a historic moment for Bulgarian tennis.

Ivanov entered the final with the confidence of experience, having already lifted a Grand Slam trophy earlier this summer in London. He immediately set the tone, breaking Vasilev in the third game. Although Vasilev, making his debut in a junior Slam final after a dramatic semifinal comeback, managed to level the score at 5-5, he faltered in the very next service game. Ivanov capitalized, breaking once more and closing out the opening set.

The second set again tilted in Ivanov’s favor. The top seed surged ahead 5-2 with two breaks, and though Vasilev clawed one back, his challenge faded quickly. In his next service game, Ivanov broke again, sealing the victory and the championship. Statistically, he finished with 19 winners and 21 unforced errors, while Vasilev, visibly fatigued from his semifinal exertions, produced no aces and committed seven double faults.

Following the match, Vasilev, a cousin of Grigor Dimitrov, congratulated his compatriot and reflected on the significance of the tournament: “I’m very happy with this final. Congratulations to Ivan and his team - it was a great tournament for both of us. Thank you to my team as well. I’m looking forward to the next challenges. And happy holiday to all Bulgarians.”

Ivanov returned the praise and acknowledged the effort of his opponent before dedicating the win to his own camp: “Congratulations to Alexander for an incredible week. Thanks to my team for all their support. I’m excited to get back on court.” He then shared the celebratory moment with his personal coach, lifting the trophy together.

With this triumph, Ivanov matched the feat of Grigor Dimitrov, who also won Wimbledon and the US Open juniors back-to-back in 2008. For Bulgarian tennis, the final in New York will be remembered as a landmark - the first all-Bulgarian clash for a junior Grand Slam crown.