Historic First: Two Bulgarians Face Off in US Open Junior Final

Sports | September 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:48
Bulgaria: Historic First: Two Bulgarians Face Off in US Open Junior Final

Two Bulgarian juniors will face each other in the US Open boys’ singles final, marking a historic moment for the country’s tennis. Ivan Ivanov and Alexander Vasilev secured their places in the title match after impressive victories in New York, ensuring that for the first time ever, a Grand Slam junior final will be contested entirely by Bulgarians.

World No.1 junior and Wimbledon champion Ivan Ivanov booked his second straight appearance in a Grand Slam final by defeating Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly 6:1, 6:4. The 16-year-old from Varna made a flying start, racing to 4:0. Although he briefly faltered with two double faults, he saved five break points before holding serve. Serving at 5:1, Ivanov converted his second set point after a forehand error from his opponent, wrapping up the opener in just 26 minutes.

Nurlanuly left the court for a brief pause before the second set, but the Bulgarian teenager quickly broke for 2:1 with sharp play at the net and consolidated his lead. Although the Kazakh responded with a break of his own, Ivanov immediately struck back for 4:3. Serving for the match at 5:4, he squandered four match points, only to regroup in the following game. Behind his seventh ace, Ivanov clinched victory on his fifth opportunity with a deft drop shot, celebrating with a loud “Vamos!” and tossing his racket skyward.

Fifth seed Alexander Vasilev followed by producing a remarkable turnaround against Brazil’s Luis Guto Miguel, winning 2:6, 6:1, 6:0 after an hour and 38 minutes. The left-hander from Sofia struggled early, dropping his first two service games and failing to recover in the opener. The second set, however, saw a complete shift in momentum. Vasilev took control with aggressive play, breaking repeatedly to surge to 5:1 before leveling the match.

In the decider, the 18-year-old cousin of Grigor Dimitrov overwhelmed his opponent, racing to a 5:0 lead. Serving for the final, Vasilev faced some resistance and missed two chances, including one with a backhand that landed just wide. On his third match point, however, Miguel netted a return, sealing Vasilev’s place in the championship match. Despite nine double faults, the Bulgarian’s seven breaks of serve proved decisive.

Ivanov’s rise has already drawn comparisons with Dimitrov, who won junior titles at Wimbledon and the US Open 17 years ago. He is only the second Bulgarian boy to reach this stage and the fifth overall player from the country to capture a junior Grand Slam, following in the footsteps of Manuela and Magdalena Maleeva, as well as Sesil Karatantcheva.

The all-Bulgarian final between Ivanov and Vasilev is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Court 12 of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center and will be streamed live on HBO Max. This unprecedented clash ensures a Bulgarian champion in New York, a landmark for the nation’s tennis.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Bulgarian, US open, Vasilev, Ivanov

Related Articles:

Formula 2 on the Horizon for Bulgarian Star Nikola Tsolov?

Bulgarian racing prodigy Nikola Tsolov is set to compete in Formula 2 next season

Sports | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:06

Another Workplace Incident at Bulgarian Arms Plant Leaves Employee Seriously Injured

A serious workplace accident occurred at the Arsenal arms plant in Kazanlak early this morning, leaving a worker severely injured

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:51

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Healthy Life Expectancy Among Women - What’s Behind the Numbers?

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgarian women rank among the European Union’s healthiest, with life expectancy in good health trailing only that of women in Malta

Society » Health | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:20

Bulgaria Mourns Kiril Kadiiski, Renowned Poet, Essayist, and Translator

Renowned Bulgarian poet and translator Kiril Kadiiski has died at the age of 78

Society » Culture | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 11:40

Bulgarian Taekwondo Shines: Six Medals Won at Multi-European Championship

Bulgarian taekwondo athletes returned with a strong performance from the Multi-European Championship in Niš, Serbia

Sports | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 10:37

Massive Russian Drone Attack on Izmail: Region with Large Bulgarian Community Under Fire

The Ukrainian city of Izmail on the Danube River was hit by a large-scale Russian drone strike that lasted nearly two hours overnight

World » Ukraine | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 08:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria Falls 0:3 to Spain in World Cup Qualifier, Fans Filled Vasil Levski Stadium with Passion

Bulgaria started its World Cup qualifying campaign with a heavy defeat, losing 0:3 at home to Spain

Sports | September 5, 2025, Friday // 09:02

Formula 2 on the Horizon for Bulgarian Star Nikola Tsolov?

Bulgarian racing prodigy Nikola Tsolov is set to compete in Formula 2 next season

Sports | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:06

Bulgarian Taekwondo Shines: Six Medals Won at Multi-European Championship

Bulgarian taekwondo athletes returned with a strong performance from the Multi-European Championship in Niš, Serbia

Sports | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 10:37

Victories for Ivan Ivanov and Alexander Vasilev Mark Bulgaria’s Presence at the US Open

Bulgarian tennis had a strong start at the US Open, with Ivan Ivanov and Alexander Vasilev both securing opening-round victories

Sports | September 1, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Bulgarian Tennis Player Banned for Five Years Over €196,000 in Match Bets

Bulgarian tennis player Simon Anthony Ivanov has been handed a five-year ban and a $25,000 fine by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)

Sports | August 29, 2025, Friday // 14:23

Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Advance to Europa League After Extra-Time Thriller

Ludogorets secured a place in the Europa League group stage after a dramatic 4:1 victory over Shkendija in Razgrad,

Sports | August 29, 2025, Friday // 08:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria