Warm and Mostly Sunny Weekend Expected Across Bulgaria

Saturday will bring mostly sunny conditions across the country, with occasional high clouds. In the eastern regions, fog or low clouds are expected during the morning hours. Northeasterly winds will be light to moderate. Daytime temperatures will range between 29°C and 34°C, with Sofia reaching around 29°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, morning fog or low clouds are likely, giving way to scattered high clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate from the northeast. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be between 26°C and 28°C. Sea water temperature remains at 25°C, with waves around 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous areas, the sun will dominate the sky for most of the day. Winds will be moderate to strong from the northeast. Temperatures will reach approximately 23°C at 1,200 meters altitude and around 15°C at 2,000 meters.

The weekend will continue with mostly sunny skies, although cloud cover may increase temporarily. No significant rainfall is expected, though isolated showers could appear in the extreme southeastern regions, and on Monday afternoon in the mountains of Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will predominantly come from the northeast, light to moderate, stronger in Eastern Bulgaria. Daytime temperatures will remain steady, ranging from 28°C to 33°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)