Warm and Mostly Sunny Weekend Expected Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 5, 2025, Friday // 17:07
Bulgaria: Warm and Mostly Sunny Weekend Expected Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

Saturday will bring mostly sunny conditions across the country, with occasional high clouds. In the eastern regions, fog or low clouds are expected during the morning hours. Northeasterly winds will be light to moderate. Daytime temperatures will range between 29°C and 34°C, with Sofia reaching around 29°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, morning fog or low clouds are likely, giving way to scattered high clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate from the northeast. Maximum temperatures along the coast will be between 26°C and 28°C. Sea water temperature remains at 25°C, with waves around 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous areas, the sun will dominate the sky for most of the day. Winds will be moderate to strong from the northeast. Temperatures will reach approximately 23°C at 1,200 meters altitude and around 15°C at 2,000 meters.

The weekend will continue with mostly sunny skies, although cloud cover may increase temporarily. No significant rainfall is expected, though isolated showers could appear in the extreme southeastern regions, and on Monday afternoon in the mountains of Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will predominantly come from the northeast, light to moderate, stronger in Eastern Bulgaria. Daytime temperatures will remain steady, ranging from 28°C to 33°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperature

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Second Home Ownership

Homeownership remains a common aspiration across Europe, with 69% of citizens owning at least one property

Business » Properties | September 8, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Corn Exports from Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Fourfold in Three Years

Exports of Bulgarian corn have seen a dramatic collapse over the past three years, according to an analysis by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food

Business » Industry | September 8, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Russians and Brits Lead the Sell-Off of Bulgarian Properties

Foreign property owners are increasingly withdrawing from the Bulgarian real estate market, with both Russians and Brits leading the trend

Business » Properties | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Producers Losing Ground in Public Tenders to Chinese and Turkish Firms

Nearly 60% of public tenders for electrical and electronic equipment in Bulgaria over the past two years have been awarded to companies from China and Turkey

Business » Industry | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption: Why Payslips Won’t Show Salaries in Both Currencies

Salaries in Bulgaria will not appear in both leva and euro on payslips once the single European currency is introduced on January 1

Business | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian GDP Rises 3.4% in Second Quarter, Consumption Leads the Way

Bulgaria’s economy registered steady growth in the second quarter of 2025, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 3.4% compared to the same period a year earlier

Business » Finance | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Wildfires Drive Global Air Pollution, WMO Warns of Rising Health Risks

Wildfires contributed significantly to air pollution last year, releasing a "witches' brew" of harmful pollutants that can affect air quality even continents away

Society » Environment | September 5, 2025, Friday // 11:28

Eighth Day of Blaze: Fire in Rila National Park Spreads Over 500 Acres

The wildfire in Rila National Park continues to expand, now into its eighth day

Society » Environment | September 5, 2025, Friday // 08:39

Warm September 5: Up to 33°C, Cooler Conditions in the Mountains

On Thursday, September 5, Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny conditions, with scattered high clouds passing across much of the country

Society » Environment | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 17:02

Firefront in Rila: Blaze Attacked from Two Sides

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze in Rila National Park, which has been active since last Thursday near the Simitli village of Gorno Osenovo

Society » Environment | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 11:13

Shortage in Northern Bulgaria: State Provides Nearly 300,000 Liters of Bottled Water to Pleven and Strazhitsa

The State Reserve has released nearly 300,000 liters of bottled water for residents of Pleven and Strazhitsa

Society » Environment | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria on September 4, with Brief Afternoon Rain in the West

The country will enjoy mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with occasional high clouds scattered across the sky

Society » Environment | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria