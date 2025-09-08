EU Plans Digital Euro Payments Even Without Internet Access

World » EU | September 8, 2025, Monday // 11:10
Bulgaria: EU Plans Digital Euro Payments Even Without Internet Access

The European Union is planning for a future in which digital euro payments could be completed even in the absence of an internet connection, Piero Cipollone, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), told MEPs from the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

Cipollone emphasized that amid current geopolitical tensions and growing cyber threats, Europe requires an independent electronic payment system. He outlined that the first phase of the digital euro is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The new system will operate similarly to global private payment networks like Visa or Mastercard but will be backed by the ECB. Currently, Europe remains fully dependent on non-European private systems for cashless transactions.

The digital euro is designed to complement, not replace, cash. Cipollone noted that it will ensure people’s freedom to pay with money issued directly by the ECB while maintaining resilience in times of disruption. “The euro must be future-proof. Cash will remain important, and the digital euro will serve as a complement. People should be able to make payments even during major crises. Existing non-European systems limit our ability to respond quickly and independently, especially in emergencies,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of payment systems, Cipollone compared them to essential utilities like electricity and clean water. The proposed digital euro infrastructure will span at least three separate regions, each equipped with multiple servers. In case of cyberattacks or regional disruptions, payments would be rerouted to maintain continuity. Additionally, if a bank is unable to operate, the ECB’s electronic payment application will allow transfers through unaffected banks.

Cipollone also acknowledged challenges for citizens without smartphones or those who struggle with applications. Efforts are underway to develop accessible technologies, including voice-controlled functions for the ECB app. Support for vulnerable groups, including blind and deaf users, is being considered, with free assistance potentially provided in libraries and post offices to facilitate the use of the European digital payments system.

The digital euro initiative seeks to ensure universal access to reliable, secure, and independent cashless payment options across the EU, even in the face of technological failures or cyber threats.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: digital, euro, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Enters Top 10 List of Busiest Roads Worldwide

A recent study conducted by global car rental comparison platform DiscoverCars.com has ranked Bulgaria among the top ten countries with the busiest roads

Society | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Expert Flags Lending Growth and Minimum Wage Issues as Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro

Stoyan Panchev, economist at the Expert Club for Economics and Politics, expressed confidence that loan interest rates in Bulgaria are unlikely to rise following the country’s entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro: How Authorities Will Curb Unjustified Price Hikes

Inflation and rising prices remain the main concerns for Bulgarian consumers as the country prepares to adopt the euro

Society | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Second Home Ownership

Homeownership remains a common aspiration across Europe, with 69% of citizens owning at least one property

Business » Properties | September 8, 2025, Monday // 11:08

Exchanging Leva for Euro Too Early Could Cost You

Exchanging Bulgarian leva for euros ahead of schedule is currently causing losses for many citizens

Society | September 8, 2025, Monday // 08:00

Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption: Why Payslips Won’t Show Salaries in Both Currencies

Salaries in Bulgaria will not appear in both leva and euro on payslips once the single European currency is introduced on January 1

Business | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 15:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Romania, Czechia, and Hungary Expose KGB-Linked Belarusian Espionage Ring Across Europe

Authorities in Romania, Czechia, and Hungary have jointly uncovered and dismantled a Belarusian espionage network that had been operating across Europe

World » EU | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

France Loses Its Fourth PM in Two Years: What Happens Next in Paris?

France is entering another stretch of political turmoil after Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly

World » EU | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:27

Bulgaria Insists North Macedonia Must Fully Honor 2022 EU Accession Commitments

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and European Council President Antonio Costa underlined that the Republic of North Macedonia must fully implement the agreements established in the European Consensus of July 2022

World » EU | September 5, 2025, Friday // 10:14

Lisbon in Mourning: Deadly Gloria Funicular Crash Claims 15 Lives

Portugal will observe a national day of mourning on September 4, following the derailment of Lisbon’s historic Gloria funicular, which left at least 15 people dead and 18 others injured in one of the capital’s busiest central districts.

World » EU | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:17

Bulgarians Least Optimistic About EU Benefits, Inflation Tops Concerns

The latest Eurobarometer survey reveals that Bulgarians remain the most skeptical in the European Union about the benefits of membership

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:16

Justice Minister Briefs Laura Kövesi on EU Funds Crime Reforms in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev briefed European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi in Luxembourg on forthcoming reforms aimed at improving the functioning of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria