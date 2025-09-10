Corn Exports from Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Fourfold in Three Years

Exports of Bulgarian corn have seen a dramatic collapse over the past three years, according to an analysis by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, which tracks the performance of the country’s foreign trade in grain.

During the 2022–2023 business year, immediately after the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Bulgaria’s corn exports were at strong levels, surpassing one million tons. The exact volume reached 1,258,892 tons, generating export revenues of €348,025,433. At the time, global grain prices remained aligned with production costs, enabling the sector to report healthy income.

The following year, however, marked a steep decline. Between October 2023 and April 2024, exports dropped nearly in half, totaling 661,623 tons. Revenues from this trade amounted to just €132,347,599 – a fraction of the previous year’s levels.

The downturn deepened further in the 2024–2025 business year. From October 2024 to April 2025, Bulgaria exported only 346,217 tons of corn, with revenues falling to €77,203,385. In three years, export volumes fell nearly fourfold, while income shrank more than four and a half times. The country’s key markets remained Romania, Greece and China, but the war in the Black Sea region caused exports to China to come to a complete halt in the past year.

Sunflower seed exports followed a less dramatic, but still negative trend. In 2022–2023, Bulgaria sold 797,977.8 tons abroad, earning €699,416,993. The following year, exports declined to 678,663.2 tons with revenues of €518,416,927. From September 2023 to April 2024, sales dropped further to 492,780.8 tons, generating €370,571,831.

The most recent data for the period September 2024 to April 2025 shows a modest rebound in sunflower exports, rising to 604,977.2 tons. Despite this increase in volume, revenues amounted to €436,507,796, reflecting the pressure of weaker international prices. The main destinations for Bulgarian sunflower seeds continue to be the Netherlands, Germany and China.