Corn Exports from Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Fourfold in Three Years

Business » INDUSTRY | September 8, 2025, Monday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Corn Exports from Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Fourfold in Three Years @Pexels

Exports of Bulgarian corn have seen a dramatic collapse over the past three years, according to an analysis by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, which tracks the performance of the country’s foreign trade in grain.

During the 2022–2023 business year, immediately after the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Bulgaria’s corn exports were at strong levels, surpassing one million tons. The exact volume reached 1,258,892 tons, generating export revenues of €348,025,433. At the time, global grain prices remained aligned with production costs, enabling the sector to report healthy income.

The following year, however, marked a steep decline. Between October 2023 and April 2024, exports dropped nearly in half, totaling 661,623 tons. Revenues from this trade amounted to just €132,347,599 – a fraction of the previous year’s levels.

The downturn deepened further in the 2024–2025 business year. From October 2024 to April 2025, Bulgaria exported only 346,217 tons of corn, with revenues falling to €77,203,385. In three years, export volumes fell nearly fourfold, while income shrank more than four and a half times. The country’s key markets remained Romania, Greece and China, but the war in the Black Sea region caused exports to China to come to a complete halt in the past year.

Sunflower seed exports followed a less dramatic, but still negative trend. In 2022–2023, Bulgaria sold 797,977.8 tons abroad, earning €699,416,993. The following year, exports declined to 678,663.2 tons with revenues of €518,416,927. From September 2023 to April 2024, sales dropped further to 492,780.8 tons, generating €370,571,831.

The most recent data for the period September 2024 to April 2025 shows a modest rebound in sunflower exports, rising to 604,977.2 tons. Despite this increase in volume, revenues amounted to €436,507,796, reflecting the pressure of weaker international prices. The main destinations for Bulgarian sunflower seeds continue to be the Netherlands, Germany and China.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: exports, Bulgaria, corn

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Enters Top 10 List of Busiest Roads Worldwide

A recent study conducted by global car rental comparison platform DiscoverCars.com has ranked Bulgaria among the top ten countries with the busiest roads

Society | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Expert Flags Lending Growth and Minimum Wage Issues as Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro

Stoyan Panchev, economist at the Expert Club for Economics and Politics, expressed confidence that loan interest rates in Bulgaria are unlikely to rise following the country’s entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro: How Authorities Will Curb Unjustified Price Hikes

Inflation and rising prices remain the main concerns for Bulgarian consumers as the country prepares to adopt the euro

Society | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weather on September 10: Hot Inland, Cooler on the Black Sea Coast

On Tuesday, September 10, Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather, with intervals of scattered middle and high clouds across the country.

Society » Environment | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Rising Ukrainian Spirit Amid War: Bulgarian Delegation Witnesses Resilience and Challenges

The Kremlin continues to attack civilians with brutal and cynical tactics, even as Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and NATO work tirelessly toward peace,

Politics | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 15:10

Controversy Over €64 Million Police Car and Motorcycle Procurement in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has officially opened the price bids in its record-breaking public procurement worth BGN 126 million (EUR 64.4 million), which envisions the purchase of nearly 1,000 patrol cars and around 300 police motorcycles

Society | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 15:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgarian Producers Losing Ground in Public Tenders to Chinese and Turkish Firms

Nearly 60% of public tenders for electrical and electronic equipment in Bulgaria over the past two years have been awarded to companies from China and Turkey

Business » Industry | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 16:20

Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?

Over the past two decades, Bulgaria has seen a dramatic decline in the production of certain vegetables that once made the country a well-known name in Europe

Business » Industry | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:43

Bulgaria’s Mining Industry: Key Economic Driver Supporting 120,000 Jobs

The mining industry in Bulgaria currently employs over 18,000 people directly

Business » Industry | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

How the Online Casino World Continues to Boom

The global online casino industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Business » Industry | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 08:13

Bulgarian Honey Yields Plummet as Beekeepers Warn of Sector’s Decline

Beekeepers across Bulgaria report that honey yields this year are expected to drop by nearly half compared to 2023

Business » Industry | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 20:31

Bulgaria Records Steepest Industrial Decline in the EU, But Economy Still Grows

Bulgaria has registered the sharpest drop in industrial output among all EU member states

Business » Industry | August 27, 2025, Wednesday // 20:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria