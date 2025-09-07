Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption: Why Payslips Won’t Show Salaries in Both Currencies

Business | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 15:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption: Why Payslips Won’t Show Salaries in Both Currencies illustrative photo

Salaries in Bulgaria will not appear in both leva and euro on payslips once the single European currency is introduced on January 1. Trade union experts explained to the Bulgarian National Radio that wages are not subject to the requirement for dual indication under the Law on the Introduction of the Euro. This means there will be no obligation for salaries to be displayed in both currencies on payroll documents. Workers will not need to sign new employment contracts as a result of the change.

From the start of next year, salaries will automatically be paid in euro. The amounts stipulated in employment contracts will be converted at the official exchange rate, rounded to the nearest euro cent. Where the third decimal digit is greater than zero, the second digit will be increased by one unit.

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) gave an example: a monthly salary of 2,000 leva will be converted into 1,022 euros and 59 cents. The organization urged employees to closely monitor the conversion process and to make sure their rights are not violated during the transition.

The adoption of the euro does not entitle either party to unilaterally amend or terminate an existing contract, unless such provisions have been explicitly agreed upon in advance.

CITUB reiterated its long-standing position on the importance of written employment contracts. Legal expert Chavdar Hristov called on employees to safeguard their copies and reminded them of the key elements these contracts must contain. These include the identity of both the worker and the employer, the specific position, the term of the agreement (fixed or indefinite), the base salary, any additional pay linked to the job, leave entitlements, and the established working hours, whether the standard eight-hour day or otherwise.

Tags: payslips, salaries, Bulgaria, euro

