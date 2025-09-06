Bulgarian GDP Rises 3.4% in Second Quarter, Consumption Leads the Way

Bulgaria’s economy registered steady growth in the second quarter of 2025, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 3.4% compared to the same period a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, GDP rose by 0.9%, according to seasonally adjusted preliminary figures released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Gross value added (GVA) also showed a positive trend, increasing by 0.7% compared to the first quarter. Final consumption grew by 1.8%, exports of goods and services were up by 0.7%, while imports marked a decline of 1.4%.

In annual terms, the overall GVA rose by 2.8%. The strongest growth was observed in “Public administration, education, health and social work” with an 8.2% increase, followed by “Construction” at 7.7% and “Real estate activities” at 5.5%. The information and communication sector grew by 5.4%, while financial and insurance activities expanded by 5.1%.

Not all sectors, however, reported gains. “Agriculture, forestry and fishing” contracted by 4%, while “Industry and energy” recorded a 3.1% decline, reflecting ongoing challenges in these areas.

The main engine behind the country’s economic growth continues to be household and government consumption. In the second quarter alone, final consumption increased by 8.3% compared to the same period in 2024. At the same time, foreign trade showed mixed results, exports of goods and services dropped by 4.8% year-on-year, whereas imports edged up by 0.1%.