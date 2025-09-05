Bulgaria Unveils High-Tech Sensor Line, Pledges Model Border with Turkey

A new sensor line has been inaugurated along the Bulgarian-Turkish border near the village of Krainovo, with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Interior Minister Daniel Mitov, and Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, head of the General Directorate of Border Police (GDBP), attending the ceremony. The installation is part of Bulgaria’s ongoing project to expand its integrated border surveillance system, aimed at enhancing video monitoring and strengthening measures against illegal migration in line with the country’s responsibilities as the guardian of the European Union’s external border.

Minister Mitov highlighted the strategic importance of the Bulgarian-Turkish border, describing it as one of the busiest not only within the EU but worldwide. He stressed that the work of border police not only curbs irregular migration but also combats organized criminal networks involved in human trafficking. “Where the path of the sewermen ends, the duty of the border policeman begins. Thank you for your dedication and the remarkable results,” Mitov stated, pledging continued support for personnel and technology upgrades.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasized both the symbolic and practical significance of the new facility. Formally, it represents another technological step in the development of the border security system. Practically, it ensures effective protection of the EU’s frontier. Zhelyazkov praised border police officers for their tireless service under challenging conditions, often working without guaranteed rest or vacation, and underscored the government’s commitment to providing them with adequate working conditions. “By December next year, the Bulgarian-Turkish border will be an exemplary, intelligent border,” he added.

Chief Commissioner Zlatanov confirmed that the border will be equipped with comprehensive technical and engineering solutions, noting that the fleet of newly acquired Border Police vehicles has already surpassed 500 units. The new sensor line near Krainovo complements previous projects, including the opening of the 23rd sensor line in Golyam Dervent with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner in June. Additional lines are planned, including SL33 with 106 cameras and SL21 with 101 cameras, with six more sensor lines scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

The event also provided an opportunity to address recent concerns regarding attacks on law enforcement. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov referred to the assault on the director of the Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs in Ruse, stressing that such attacks on institutions undermine public trust and coordination between authorities. “The dignity of the Bulgarian police officer must be guaranteed and protected by the state, and respected by society,” he said, calling on citizens to uphold institutional authority.

Minister Mitov added that while no new information regarding the Ruse incident had emerged, all details are being handled within the framework of ongoing pre-trial proceedings, ensuring proper legal processes are followed.