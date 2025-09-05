Bulgaria to Receive Over €650 Million from EU Recovery Plan by Mid-October

Politics | September 5, 2025, Friday // 16:27
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Receive Over €650 Million from EU Recovery Plan by Mid-October Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev

Bulgaria is set to receive over 650 million euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) by mid-October, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced in parliament. He explained that the processing of the request is expected to conclude around September 15, with the European Commission having already confirmed that Bulgaria has met all the required conditions.

The payment represents the second tranche under the plan, with a revised request submitted in July following coordination with the EC. Looking ahead, the third payment, totaling over 1.6 billion euros, is planned to be requested in September, aiming for disbursement by the end of the year. Donchev noted that Bulgaria and the European Commission have agreed in principle to consolidate the originally planned nine payments into two larger tranches, ensuring that the remaining funds will be fully received by 2026.

In addition, Donchev revealed that Bulgaria will participate in a joint venture with the German defense company Rheinmetall, funded through a long-term, low-interest loan under the European SAFE instrument. This initiative will allow the country to transition from Soviet-standard 122/152 mm ammunition to NATO-standard 155 mm rounds. While the production will serve the Bulgarian military, the majority of the output is intended for export. Estimates suggest that filling all warehouses will take between five and ten years, highlighting the continued relevance of Bulgaria’s military industry for the next decade. Donchev emphasized that this investment will support the technological growth of the sector rather than replace existing capacities, citing the Terem plant - where Stryker armored vehicles are to be assembled - as an example.

The deputy prime minister stressed the need for Bulgaria to shift away from a model of purchasing finished products and instead focus on domestic production to retain more added value within the country. Regarding equipment repairs for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Donchev acknowledged that logistics pose the main challenge due to long distances, but with careful management, the country’s plants, including the facility in Targovishte, can operate at full capacity.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: plan, Bulgaria, Donchev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Second Home Ownership

Homeownership remains a common aspiration across Europe, with 69% of citizens owning at least one property

Business » Properties | September 8, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Corn Exports from Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Fourfold in Three Years

Exports of Bulgarian corn have seen a dramatic collapse over the past three years, according to an analysis by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food

Business » Industry | September 8, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Russians and Brits Lead the Sell-Off of Bulgarian Properties

Foreign property owners are increasingly withdrawing from the Bulgarian real estate market, with both Russians and Brits leading the trend

Business » Properties | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Producers Losing Ground in Public Tenders to Chinese and Turkish Firms

Nearly 60% of public tenders for electrical and electronic equipment in Bulgaria over the past two years have been awarded to companies from China and Turkey

Business » Industry | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption: Why Payslips Won’t Show Salaries in Both Currencies

Salaries in Bulgaria will not appear in both leva and euro on payslips once the single European currency is introduced on January 1

Business | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian GDP Rises 3.4% in Second Quarter, Consumption Leads the Way

Bulgaria’s economy registered steady growth in the second quarter of 2025, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 3.4% compared to the same period a year earlier

Business » Finance | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Unveils High-Tech Sensor Line, Pledges Model Border with Turkey

A new sensor line has been inaugurated along the Bulgarian-Turkish border near the village of Krainovo

Politics | September 5, 2025, Friday // 13:00

Senior CPC Official Met with Bulgarian Socialist Party Delegation

Li Shulei, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Thursday met in Beijing with a delegation from the Bulgarian Socialist Party led by Atanas Zafirov, the party leader and deputy prime minister of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 5, 2025, Friday // 11:25

Will Bulgarian Soldiers Be Sent to Ukraine? The Prime Minister Finally Speaks Out

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has ruled out the deployment of national troops to Ukraine, reaffirming that the country will abide by the position adopted by the National Assembly

Politics » Defense | September 5, 2025, Friday // 08:23

Bulgaria's Labor Minister Highlights Wage Increases and Fight Against Shadow Economy

Bulgaria has seen a 12% rise in average salaries, Labor and Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov

Politics | September 5, 2025, Friday // 08:07

Bulgaria: Vassilev Criticizes Borissov, Calls for Clarification on Deputy PM's Trip to Beijing

Asen Vassilev, leader of “We Continue the Change” and member of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, addressed journalists in parliament regarding the ongoing controversy over Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov’s recent visit to China

Politics | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:24

Bulgaria's Borissov Defends Deputy PM’s China Visit: 'Nothing Scandalous About Party Leader’s Trip'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov spoke to journalists in the National Assembly regarding the controversy surrounding Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov’s recent visit to Beijing

Politics | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 14:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria