Sofia Comes Alive with the 13th 'Book Alley' Open-Air Fair

Society » CULTURE | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 12:41
Sofia is set to host the 13th edition of the “Book Alley” (Aleya na Knigata), the country’s largest open-air book fair, running from September 8 to 14, 2025. Visitors will find Vitosha Boulevard and the park in front of the National Palace of Culture transformed into a lively hub of books, readers, and cultural activities.

This year, the fair will feature more than 150 publishing houses spread across 61 tents. Alongside the book displays, attendees can enjoy a diverse cultural program that includes author meet-and-greets, children’s activities, literary readings, and film screenings. The full schedule of events is available for visitors in advance.

The official opening is scheduled for September 8 at 10:30 a.m. in the cultural program tent at the park in front of the National Palace of Culture, starting with a special musical welcome for guests. The exhibition will remain open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with closing day hours until 7:00 p.m.

Book Alley” is traditionally organized by the Bulgarian Book Association in partnership with the Sofia Municipality, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education and Science, BTA, and EcoPack Bulgaria AD. The event is included in Sofia Municipality’s Cultural Calendar for 2025.

